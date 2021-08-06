Raleigh snake collector pleads guilty to 1 charge after spitting cobra escape

Anna Johnson
·1 min read

A Wake County snake collector whose escaped cobra caused a frenzy in June pleaded guilty to one charge in court Friday and will pay more than $13,000 in restitution.

The remaining 39 charges have been dropped.

Christopher Gifford, 21, had faced 40 misdemeanor charges related to his escaped zebra cobra and other venomous reptiles.

The snake was reported outside a house in northwest Raleigh, less than a half-mile from Gifford’s home on June 28. It set off a frenzy of law enforcement and media attention before being captured two days later.

Gifford was charged with failure to report the escaped snake, with his attorney confirming the snake had been missing since November, The News & Observer reported. Most of Gifford’s charges are for keeping venomous reptiles in improper closures.

His social media presence, including a TikTok account with more than 460,000 followers, showed Gifford handling snakes in his home and driveway. In addition to the zebra cobra, the collection included other cobras, rattlesnakes, vipers and a green mamba, which bit him in March.

The city of Raleigh is considering a wild and exotic animal ordinance that would ban the possession of venomous snakes, among other changes.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Grandma freaks out when she thinks baby is floating away on a bunch of balloons

    A grandma is going viral for her hilarious reaction to a balloon prank, and people across the globe are cracking up. Instagram user @malluaecom posted the footage. this video proves that when a harmless prank is done properly, there's nothing funnier. In the video, we see a presumed grandmother setting up for a gender reveal party (complete with the "Boy or Girl" banner she just finished hanging). Suddenly, a voice from behind the camera, presumably the baby's mom, declares, "Look at Emerson". Grandma turns to look — and when she does, she sees little Emerson seemingly suspended by a bunch of balloons, like something out of the Pixar movie Up. "Emerson! Oh my gosh! Get her!" the grandmother shrieks, running to rescue the little girl "floating" up to the ceiling. That's when Emerson's presumed dad steps forward, cracking up. Relief visibly washes over Grandma as she clasps a hand to her chest and exclaims, "Oh my word". While the family in the video spoke English, the footage seemed to transcend all language barriers, as viewers from around the world weighed in in the comments

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

    A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.

  • Man accused of murder in Arlington slaying. He says he was just listening to music.

    A man stabbed 59-year-old Roberto Lopez in his chest on July 6 at a convenience store gas pump, police said.

  • After her arrest on an incest charge, Chris Chan is being categorized as male in jail despite being a trans woman

    Christine Weston Chandler, known as Chris Chan, has been charged with incest after audio leaked that appeared to show her discussing her mother.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Man strangled and beaten by police in Colorado said he feared for his life: 'I was just waiting for the bullet to come out'

    Kyle Vinson told 9News he feared he would be "another George Floyd" when an Aurora police officer pushed a gun into the back of his head.

  • Police Reopen Probe Into Designer’s 1966 Death at the Hands of Billionaire Tobacco Heiress

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by New York Times Co./GettyA Marine corps veteran has come forward to implicate billionaire tobacco heiress Doris Duke in the decades-old death of her close confidant, prompting a reopening of the case.Robert Walker, now 68, was just 13 years old when he says he witnessed the socialiate intentionally drive into designer Eduardo Tirella in what was initially deemed an “unfortunate accident.”Tirella’s death had been shrouded in mystery for more than 50 y

  • Boy young as 10 among suspects in Fort Worth gun shop firearm thefts, authorities say

    Law enforcement authorities said they feared the guns may be used in violence.

  • The 'runaway bride' who once faked her own kidnapping to get out of a wedding is now divorced

    Jennifer Wilbanks was dubbed the "runaway bride" after claiming she was abducted and sexually assaulted three days before her 600-guest wedding.

  • NC court repeals $2 million adultery verdict because doctor did not know he was on trial

    A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.

  • Deputy who received Medal of Valor killed in off-duty job at car lot, Kentucky cops say

    The Louisville police chief said the deputy was targeted and ambushed.

  • AG: Breonna Taylor grand jury 'ultimately decided' charges

    The Kentucky attorney general who investigated the Breonna Taylor case responded to months of blistering criticism by saying the decision not to charge any police officers in her death was “ultimately” in the grand jury’s hands, though some jurors have complained they were limited in what crimes they could consider. Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, speaking to The Associated Press on Thursday, said he hopes people recognize that his role was to “look at the facts as they are, and not how a particular narrative is being driven by particular people.” Reflecting on a case that thrust him into the national spotlight, Cameron said: “I’ve said this until I’m blue in the face that what happened to Miss Taylor was a tragedy, unequivocally a tragedy."

  • 'Kai the Hitchhiker' loses bid to overturn murder conviction

    A former online celebrity who became known for allegedly using a hatchet to fend off an attack on a highway worker failed in his attempt to have his conviction in a 2013 murder overturned. Caleb McGillvary was convicted two years ago of the 2013 murder of attorney Joseph Galfy at Galfy’s New Jersey home. The two had met in New York’s Times Square, and McGillvary claimed he killed the older man while fending off a sexual assault.