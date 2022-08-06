Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning.

According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.

He pointed a black handgun at the manager and demanded the money from the safe, police said.

The man took the money and then left the store headed northbound on Covington Pike.

Police said no arrests have been made in their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

