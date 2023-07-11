Raleigh welcomes new assistant prosecuting attorney

Jul. 10—Raleigh County's newest assistant prosecuting attorney Ashley Acord was sworn in Monday morning during a ceremony at the Raleigh County Judicial Center.

Following in the footsteps of Raleigh County Persecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Acord has worked at the public defender's officer in Raleigh County for about a year and a half.

"I definitely think that having skills from being over there will make me better at this job than I would have been if I had come straight into it," Acord said. "So I'm very excited to take everything that I've learned and use it to protect and serve Raleigh County."

Hatfield said he knows first-hand the valuable experience that can be gleaned from working at the public defender's officer.

"She's actually taken a similar path that I took," Hatfield said. "So I know the value of the experiences that she's gained there and how having interactions with indigent defendants help give a perspective to what we're doing and the lives that we're affecting when we prosecute crime."

Acord said she has wanted to become a prosecutor since high school.

"I am one of those people that has always been interested in true crime and things like that, and in high school everybody always said you should be an attorney just because, like everyone else, I was a kid that argued all the time and always had another point to make, always was doing the whole devil's advocate thing," she said. "So prosecution was just sort of the way that I felt like I naturally leaned."

She added that in joining the prosecuting attorney's office she will have the opportunity to work with members of her family who work in law enforcement.

"In my family and in my husband's family we have troopers and city police and a lot of friends who are with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and Beckley police as well," Acord said. "So I know that they're excited about this, for sure."

Acord said it also meant a lot that several of her family members as well as friends from the public defender's office were able to attend her swearing-in.

Hatfield said Acord will replace Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Lefler, who recently took a job at the Summers County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

He added that Acord will mainly be handling felony criminal cases in front of Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside.

Acord said her new position will be an adjustment but one that she is looking forward to.

"It's definitely going to be an adjustment to get used to being on the other side from the people that I sort of started my criminal career with, but I think that will make it even better," she said. "I've created professional relationships with these people already so I think it will certainly make it a little easier to adjust, but I am excited about it."

