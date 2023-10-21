Raleigh's Buena Papa featured on Shark Tank
An absence of rice led to a big business venture for a Raleigh couple.
An absence of rice led to a big business venture for a Raleigh couple.
The first really big game in the Big Ten is finally here. Penn State travels to face Ohio State in a top-10 matchup that will go a long way in shaping the conference title race.
“Everybody on their side is going to say it wasn't,” Marcus Semien said afterward. “Everybody on this side is going to say it was.”
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
"It's all about picking the shoe that's not your first instinct." The post What’s the ‘wrong shoe theory’? appeared first on In The Know.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
"The one thing people always get wrong about wedding planning is the wedding favors."
In terms of NCAA rules, what actually matters here?
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
The all-natural odor eliminator is safe for kids too!
Kia has issued a recall that applies to nearly 23,000 units of the Borrego, a big SUV with body-on-frame construction.
The NCAA investigation is focused on how Michigan and one key staffer obtained information on its opponents.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Deals of the Week: Allara raised $10 million for women's hormonal health, Agnikul raised $26.7 million for its orbital launch technologies.
The road team has won the first four games in the series.
PitchBook’s latest report shows that all-women founding teams have raised 1.9% of all venture capital dollars so far this year, or $2.4 billion out of the total $125.85 billion allocated through Q3. This Q3 specifically, however, all-women founding teams raised 1.6% of the $36.7 billion venture dollars allocated this quarter — a year-over-year decrease from Q32022, which saw them raise around 2.1% of $46.4 billion. “While there is no specific reason for why all-women-led company deal value hovers around 2%, it does indicate that there are no outsized deals going to all-women teams, which is keeping any positive movement of that data point out of the chart,” Kyle Stanford, lead VC analyst at PitchBook, told TechCrunch.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's comedy bit honors rapper Snoop Dogg's contributions to the popularization of marijuana.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
The British Museum is digitizing its entire collection of more than eight million pieces, at a total cost of over $12 million. This move was announced after the museum experienced a theft back in August.
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
Watch the first trailer for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's new romantic comedy.