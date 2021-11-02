Late rallies ahead of Virginia Governor election
A Virginia governor’s race that appears deadlocked between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin entered its final hours as the two candidates rallies on Monday evening. (Nov. 2)
In his reply, Trump “falsely cast people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 as ‘agitators not associated with President Trump,’” the Post reported.
In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.
Hirofumi Yoshimura is a fresh-faced politician lauded after his party nearly quadrupled their seats in Japan's latest general election.
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
More than a year after municipal elections in RBC, the state supreme court ruled in an election contest, saying the initial election result stands.
President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.
Boebert's Federal Election Commission filing lists the Colorado lawmaker as a candidate for Congress in Utah.
"I just didn't know how to extricate myself from this situation," Abedin wrote, referring to her first meeting with Weiner in 2001.
America's democratic norms are slowly being eroded. Unless Democrats do something to stop this autocratic power grab, we're all screwed.
The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat in 2022 is engaged in a custody battle with his estranged wife.
The former president told his supporters not to listen to "perverts," and asked his "great and unprecedented" MAGA base to vote for Youngkin.
clipAs a “judge,” you would think Fox News host Jeanine Pirro would know the difference between a “kingmaker” and a “kingpin,” but during an interview with former President Donald Trump over the weekend, she mixed them up. Neither she nor Trump seemed to notice.But Seth Meyers did, sharing the clip with his viewers during Monday night’s “A Closer Look” segment on Late Night. After Pirro asked Trump if he sees himself as a “kingpin for elections going forward,” he replied, “If I endorse somebody,
McAuliffe has doubled down on tying his opponent to Trump and insisting that Youngkin is relying upon dogwhistles to appeal to a racist electorate.
The Garden State has been reliably blue in presidential and U.S. Senate elections, but an incumbent Democrat hasn't been reelected since 1977.
Michele Carew, an elections administrator in Hood County, TX, said "partisan activists" drove her to resign from her post.
Stone threatened to run in Florida as a libertarian if Gov. Ron DeSantis does not conduct an audit of the 2020 election in the state, where Trump won.
Get this young man the help he so obviously needs. | Editorial
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
“I think there’s some young (candidates) out there that have a better chance of winning,” one South Carolina Republican voter said about whether former President Trump should seek reelection in 2024.
Yevgeny SofiychukAfter a devastating few months, the latest COVID surge is easing across much of the world. But while most countries are getting better, Russia is actually getting worse.And for one main reason. “A significant percentage of Russians fear the vaccine more than the virus,” Anna Gotlib, a Russian-born philosopher and bioethicist at Brooklyn College, told The Daily Beast.And the Russian government, rather than battling vaccine skepticism, has actually encouraged it. All in the hope o