Late rallies ahead of Virginia Governor election

The Daily Beast

clipAs a “judge,” you would think Fox News host Jeanine Pirro would know the difference between a “kingmaker” and a “kingpin,” but during an interview with former President Donald Trump over the weekend, she mixed them up. Neither she nor Trump seemed to notice.But Seth Meyers did, sharing the clip with his viewers during Monday night’s “A Closer Look” segment on Late Night. After Pirro asked Trump if he sees himself as a “kingpin for elections going forward,” he replied, “If I endorse somebody,