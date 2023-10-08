Rallies in Yemen, Kuwait supporting Hamas attack

STORY: Demonstrators chanted in support of Gaza, the al-Aqsa mosque and Hamas while waving Palestinian flags, coming as western countries, led by the United States, denounced the attack.

The so-called "Al Aqsa flood operation" saw Hamas gunmen rampage through Israeli towns, killing at least 250 people and escaping with dozens of hostages, in by far the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of retaliatory strikes, killing more than 230 Gazans. The fighting continued into the night.