Is Rallis India Limited (NSE:RALLIS) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we'll look at Rallis India Limited (NSE:RALLIS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Rallis India:

0.16 = ₹2.1b ÷ (₹22b - ₹8.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Rallis India has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Rallis India's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Rallis India's ROCE is around the 17% average reported by the Chemicals industry. Regardless of where Rallis India sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Rallis India's current ROCE of 16% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 21% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Rallis India's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:RALLIS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Rallis India.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Rallis India's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Rallis India has total assets of ₹22b and current liabilities of ₹8.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. Rallis India has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Rallis India's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Rallis India shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .