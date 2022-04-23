Rally Against Antisemitism Planned For Sunday In Glenview

GLENVIEW, IL — Following reported incidents of antisemitism around the North Shore and Chicagoland, local lawmakers are holding a rally Sunday in Glenview.

Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton will host a United Against Antisemitism rally to stand against the surge of anti-Jewish incidents in partnership with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Action Ridge, and the Niles Coalition. During the event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Gallery Park, Cook County will launch a new symbol and pledge to unite against hate.

Last month, Britton said he and many other local residents received packages of antisemitic letters in their driveways that blame the war in Ukraine on the "Jewish agenda," among other things. Britton (D-14th District) said the letters also mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and genocides in general, along with a "Let's Go Brandon" flyer listing names and images of members of the Biden administration.

Parking will be available in the Attea Middle School parking lot, 2500 Chestnut Ave. Event will occur rain or shine, according to organizers.

To learn more about the rally, visit here.

This article originally appeared on the Glenview Patch