Rally Against Cook County Vaccination Mandate Planned Saturday

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL — A rally is planned Saturday in Arlington Heights to oppose the recent suburban Cook County proof-of-vaccine requirement for indoor businesses like restaurants, bars and fitness center that went into effect on Monday. Organizers are calling it the "Freedom Rally," and it will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Vali and Campbell roads.

Organizer Casey Deja told Patch the event is a "grassroots effort to bring our community back together to support one another and our local businesses, whether vaccinated or not.

Deja said the purpose of the rally is to unify the community, stop the vaccine mandates, support local businesses and push back on Cook County overreach.

"We are a strong community that will come through this pandemic together," Deja said. "Stand with us on Saturday and show your support for your neighbors, family and friends. Show your love for one another and the businesses who support equality."

Organizers said families and neighboring communities are welcome at the rally.



