Rally being held on Saturday for Ocala mother shot and killed by neighbor

A rally is being held on Saturday at an Ocala church for a Marion County mother of four, who was shot and killed by a neighbor.

Susan Lorincz is facing manslaughter charges after investigators say she killed Ajike Owens last month after a confrontation with Owens’ children.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Earlier this week, Channel 9 aired body-camera videos from more than half-a-dozen deputy visits to Lorincz’s home.

During each visit, Lorincz would claim the neighborhood children were harassing her, while neighbors said she was the aggressor.

Read: Orange County deputy fired after being accused of fleeing, resisting law enforcement officer

Owens’ family attorney said a “national day of righteous outrage” for her is being held in Ocala on Saturday.

The event is being held at the Kingdom Revival Church on Silver Springs Boulevard and starts at 3 p.m.

Read: AJ Owens’ family attorney reacts after Susan Lorincz charged with manslaughter in Marion County

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.