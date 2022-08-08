Rally in Frederick calls for an end to violence

Aug. 8—The voices from the stage echoed out of the bandshell at Baker Park on Saturday, telling stories of violence and its effects — and demanding an end.

The Stop the Violence Rally was meant to let the community know what types of people and organizations are available in the community, said Aje Hill, the founder and executive director of I Believe in Me, who helped organized the rally.

"Nonprofits, churches — the ordinary people who continue to do extraordinary things," Hill said Saturday.

The event was intended to raise awareness of gun violence, and promote the idea that even though not everyone has the same views, they can still treat each other with respect, Hill said.

This was the first year the rally was held. Hill said he and other organizers hope to make it a regular event.

Anitra Watts said she asked Hill to help organize the event after a shooting incident involving a family member in early July.

A nephew of Watts' whom she helped raise was also killed by gun violence in New York in 2012 at the age of 17.

"The pain that I felt, I never want another mom to go through that," she said.

The problem of violence affects an entire community, said Ray Leonard Jr., a community activist and executive, and son of boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard.

"Until we take accountability, we can't heal," Leonard said.

Your word and your time are the two most precious resources you have, Leonard told the audience.

Promise Green, a Linganore High School student, spoke about the challenges of violence and discrimination.

"I want people to believe in themselves like they couldn't before," she said.

Dr. Paul Dyer said he's studied the neurological effects of violence, and it keeps a person's mind in survival mode.

The only way to escape is to change your mindset.

"If you don't change the mind, you will stay locked up. And it's got nothing to do with prison," Dyer said.

Being incarcerated doesn't rehabilitate people — it only teaches them how to do crime better, said Shanduke McPhatter, a former gang member who was jailed in New York's Rikers Island at the age of 16.

In 2008, he founded Gangstas Making Astronomical Community Change, a nonprofit that over several years reduced murders in his Brooklyn neighborhood by 65%, he said.

"Violence is a learned behavior," McPhatter said. "It is time that we unlearn it."

