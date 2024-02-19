Rally held for Casey Goodson Jr. following mistrial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of community members gathered Sunday for a rally for Casey Goodson Jr. just days after a judge declared a mistrial in the murder case against the former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy who killed Goodson in 2020.

The rally was organized by an activist organization called Justice, Unity, and Social Transformation (JUST).

JUST director Ramon Obey said the goal of the event was to help the community understand what happened inside the courtroom and is demanding the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office move forward with a criminal case against the former deputy, Jason Meade.

“We find it to be such an injustice that we have to raise our voice,” Obey said. “We have to educate one another. We have to build community power to stand up against these injustices.”

“No amount of accountability and no amount of justice will bring Casey home, or any of these families, their loved ones home, so the very least that the system can do is move forward on their cases,” Ohio Families Unite for Political Action and Change executive director Emily Cole said.

The Fraternal Order of Police disagrees with JUST. FOP Vice President Brian Toth sent the following statement:

“We remain confident that Deputy Meade’s actions were objectively reasonable. We now wait to see if the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office decides to refile this case. It is our sincere hope that it has learned from the past and determines not to.”

