Rally held in Fayetteville collecting signatures for abortion amendment in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two political organizations said they’re looking to further their stance on women’s issues in Fayetteville.

On Sunday, Arkansans for Limited Government and For AR People co-hosted a “Voices and Votes” rally at the Fayetteville Town Center.

While at the event, representatives were collecting signatures to get an abortion amendment on the ballot in Arkansas.

Gennie Diaz, executive director for AR people said, “It was a great day to bring people together in northwest Arkansas to celebrate the issues that matter to women, and then to talk about direct action steps people can take to center those issues,” said Gennie Diaz, executive director of For AR People.

The two groups need to collect 90,000 signatures by July 5 in order to get their amendment on the ballot.

