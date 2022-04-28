Rally held in Lumberton in support of man allegedly threatened by local alderman

Members of the Lumberton community came together Wednesday at Fifth Avenue Park in support of Travis Thomas following an incident involving Alderman David "Kent" Crider.

On April 18, law enforcement responded after Crider allegedly threatened Thomas who was riding a four-wheeler on Hinton Avenue, according to Danny Rigel, Lamar County Sheriff.

Four-wheelers are not permitted on public roads in Mississippi.

Travis Thomas of Lumberton, Miss., recounts an April 18, 2022, incident involving Thomas and city alderman David Kent Crider during a Wednesday, April 27, 2022, rally in Lumberton. According to Thomas, while testing his four-wheeler on a street, Crider chased him down in a minivan and threatened to shoot him if he moved. Travis was later arrested and charged with simple assault and disturbing the peace.

Thomas, 32, said Crider attempted to run him over with a minivan. He then abandoned the four-wheeler and ran into a nearby yard. Crider exited his vehicle saying he was making a citizen's arrest and was an elected official, Thomas said.

"He then told me he was going to draw his gun on me if I moved," Thomas said.

Thomas said he saw a firearm in Crider's vehicle, and that after he fled, Crider followed him home, at which point Thomas called 911.

Crider, 66, was arrested April 23 on a personal affidavit and is being charged with disturbing the peace and simple assault by threat. Crider was bonded out the same day he was arrested.

Calls to Crider's attorney Doug Miller were not returned.

At least two dozen adults and several children sat in gray folding chairs under a pavilion Wednesday, listening to Thomas' account of the incident and community activists speak.

Speakers said Crider's actions toward Thomas, who is Black, were racially motivated.

"We want justice for (Thomas). We want the charges [against Crider] increased, and like I said earlier we've lost total confidence in (Crider) as a city councilperson," said Elaine Robinson, a community activist from Lumberton.

Activist Marquell Bridges said Crider abused his power.

"Now we can't event ride four-wheelers," Bridges said. "Where's the safe space for our men, for our women, for our children. I love the community support that I see, because this is what it takes. It takes unity."

Lumberton Ward 4 Alderman Bobby Smith and Ward 3 Alderwoman Myrtis Holder attended along with Rev. Raymond Brown of New Orleans.

Story continues

"You have to make a choice of what kind of city you want to be, regardless of what somebody else may perceive of you, what it's like to live in Lumberton," said Anthony Hales of Poplarville, a community south of Lumberton.

Mayor Toby Barker: No plans to opt out of medical marijuana

Contact reporter Laurel Thrailkill at lthrailkill@gannett.com or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Lumberton community holds rally to support man threatened by alderman