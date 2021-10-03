Rally held for missing Waimanalo 6-year-old girl

Oct. 3—A peaceful rally of about 75 people was held Friday night for missing Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, the 6-year-old Waimanalo girl, who was reported missing Sept. 13.

Those attending the rally held signs that read, "Where is Ariel ?" and "Justice for Ariel, " police said.

The rally was held at the intersection near the girl's Puha Street home to keep public interest alive for the missing girl since police have not been able to find her, nor have there been any updates from police in weeks.

Police said the rally was peaceful, and that six patrol officers were there at the rally.

Police issued one citation for excessive use of horn.

The particpants broke up into smaller groups in order to comply with officers' request to socially distance themselves in compliance with the mayor's executive order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Adoptive parents Isaac and Lehua Kalua told police Sept. 13 she was last seen in bed 9 p.m. Sept. 12 at their Puha Street home.

Police, including state and federal agencies, and the girl's biological family and the Oahu community had been searching Waimanalo and Kailua, and other areas as well.

The massive search by police was called off Sept. 20, a day after the biological family said they would discontinue coordinating the community search.