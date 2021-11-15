‘Rally for Kindness’ held in response to recent anti-Semitic incidents
The event was hosted by ATXKind, with the support of Shalom Austin and Anti-Defamation League Austin, in response to recent anti-Semitic incidents.
The man was never caught after he stole $215,000 from the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller in 1969, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
This city on Lake Michigan was quiet, calm and peaceful on Sunday, and many residents want it to remain that way as closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Ritte
Eureka High School graduate Ben Zobrist took leave in 2019 in an effort to resolve his marital woes. He lost $8 million in income, the lawsuit says.
Staffing shortages in Seattle, due in part to the city’s vaccine mandate for emergency workers, resulted in a 13-year-old boy watching his father die after he suffered a medical emergency.
“A lot of people look at me and they say, ‘How did you end up homeless?’ ”
David Neal Cox, 50, will be executed in Mississippi by lethal injection for the May 2010 killing of his estranged wife in Sherman.
Readers comment on health care choices, a profane bumper sticker and more
A reporter for Politico on Saturday said the Justice Department's recent raid of investigative journalist James O'Keefe's residence “sparks questions” regarding the Biden administration's commitment to press freedom.
Rev. Al Sharpton said he plans to continue provide courtroom support to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was killed while […]
Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
About 100 anti-racism protesters chanted “Kick Out Black Pete” Saturday at an event where children could meet the Dutch version of Santa Claus and his controversial sidekick. The Black Pete character, often played by adults wearing blackface makeup, has sparked a decade of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the Netherlands by protesters who consider him a racist caricature and supporters who insist he is a harmless children's character.
I knew slavery could have been part of our past. But still somehow I’d hoped that the actual practice had never happened on our idyllic grounds.
Travis Scott's Astroworld event was an unfolding disaster on public property, where police and fire officials must have the power to shut things down.
The group’s chief financial officer also is charged with theft and money laundering.
A class action lawsuit that alleges a massive temple in Robbinsville was constructed with forced labor has expanded to four other sites.
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a photo journalist on Tuesday in violation of his First Amendment rights, an attorney for the man says.
Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BYWhy do people distrust atheists? A study we conducted, led by psychologist Will Gervais, found widespread and extreme moral prejudice against atheists around the world. Across all continents, people assumed that those who committed immoral acts, even extreme ones such as serial murder, were more likely to be atheists. Although this was the first demonstration of such bias at a global scale, its existence is hardly surprising. Survey data show that Americans are less trus
On Sunday, November 7, a large rock-- a known place on Northwestern University’s student campus--was defaced with anti-Indigenous messaging, just days after it was painted by Northwestern’s Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance (NAISA). It was the first time NAISA organized to paint the unofficial rock—dubbed The Rock—at Northwestern. “When we initially heard about the vandalism to The Rock, our hearts all dropped,” said Isabel St. Arnold, a member of the Keweenaw Bay Ojibwe, who’s from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Native News Online.
Adam Abdul-Jabbar, son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was sentenced to 180 days which can be served as house arrest Wednesday for stabbing his Southe