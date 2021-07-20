Rally planned to support officers charged in teen shooting death

Peter Boylan, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·5 min read

Jul. 20—Honolulu police officers plan to rally today in support of three of their own charged with murder and attempted murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old crime spree suspect before their attorneys argue the case should be dismissed, the deputy prosecutor disqualified and that it's the government's burden to prove they were not in grave danger when they opened fire.

Officer Geoffrey H.L. Thom, 42, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in Iremamber Sykap's death. Officers Zachary K. Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher J. Fredeluces, 40, each are charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

They are scheduled to appear at 1 :30 p.m. in District Court for a preliminary hearing and deliberations over court filings and a motion to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors believe the Hawaii Constitution does not prevent them from charging the officers with second-degree murder and attempted murder after a grand jury declined to indict them.

Deputy Prosecutor Christopher T. Van Marter argued that a 2017 Hawaii Supreme Court decision makes clear that "a complaint and preliminary hearing, indictment, and criminal information are separate, parallel methods by which a felony prosecution may be initiated."

"Obviously, the district court is a 'court of law, ' not a 'court of equity, ' and personal notions about what the law 'should be' are more appropriately addressed to the legislature, " Van Marter wrote in response to the officers' motion to dismiss. "The district court, like all courts and all attorneys, is obligated to follow the law ; district courts are not empowered to re-make the law or divine novel theories that undermine, and indeed, overrule other provisions of law."

The officers were charged June 15, six days after an Oahu grand jury declined to return an indictment after hearing evidence presented by prosecutors.

Richard H.S. Sing, Thomas M. Otake and Crystal K. Glendon, attorneys representing Thom, Ah Nee and Fredeluces, believe the grand jury system protects citizens from the power of the prosecuting attorney.

"To be clear, his argument is that he may not be tried nor punished for attempted second-degree murder absent indictment, " Otake wrote in a July 16 response to Van Marter. "His argument is not about how a case is initiated. His argument, rather, is about whether the State may maintain this case and take it to trial and sentencing "; Van Marter's actions were "unethical ... since the complaining prosecutor is also the advocating prosecutor litigating this case."

A joint motion filed Monday by Otake argues that prosecutors have to prove that Ah Nee, Thom and Fredeluces were not in danger of death or serious bodily harm when they confronted Sykap, his brother Mark and others as their stolen white Honda Civic sat still on Kalakaua Avenue.

The officers eventually opened fire into the rear and side of the vehicle, killing Iremamber Sykap and wounding Mark Sykap. The officers were told the car was stolen days earlier and that the suspects may be armed and committing violent offenses before the officers engaged in a high-speed pursuit from East Honolulu to downtown.

Legal experts believe the unprecedented proceeding is headed to the Hawaii Supreme Court, where justices will decide whether a prosecutor may bypass a grand jury's decision and bring charges by criminal complaint.

Megan K. Kau, an attorney, believes the case has torn apart the department and that Otake's motion Monday essentially outlines what the judge needs to consider and that the state has to prove the officers were not in danger when they started shooting.

"This has never been done in a preliminary hearing, ever, " she said, after reviewing the filing.

"I have police officers calling me asking, 'So what, I'm going to get charged if I do my job ?' I can't answer that, " she said.

She reviewed the motions filed in court and told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the arguments are novel but that a District Court judge cannot dismiss the case based on the current arguments and cannot determine the legislative intent of statutes cited by the defense because an exhaustive review of the laws and their formation has not been introduced. The motions likely will be denied and the case will move forward, she anticipated, before ending up before the high court.

The preliminary hearing could last weeks, she said.

Kenneth L. Lawson, a professor at the University of Hawaii's William S. Richardson School of Law, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the officers should be charged based on the current evidence, but the question is whether prosecutors made a mistake with how they brought those charges.

Murder and attempted murder are high crimes, and the officers are entitled to an indictment, Lawson said. He believes it is unconstitutional for a prosecutor to convene a grand jury, pre ­sent evidence without the defense present, decide they don't like the lack of an indictment, file a criminal complaint and ask a judge to determine probable cause at a preliminary hearing.

"How many bites at the apple do they get ?" he said.

On June 25 more than 300 Honolulu police officers, community members, lawmakers and union officials rallied in support of the trio as they made their initial appearance in district court on Alakea Street. A similar rally is scheduled for 12 :30 p.m. today on the Hotel Street side of the courthouse.

"Aloha Everyone. Our 3 HPD officers will be at District Court Tuesday at 1 :30 for prelim and motion to dismiss. SHOPO is asking us to show support by being at DC (district court ) at 12 :30. If can, come by to show support and hopefully the case is dismissed, " wrote retired police Lt. Alex Garcia in a message encouraging support for the officers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Family of woman killed by Arlington police during wellness check sues city, ex-officer

    The father of Margarita “Maggie” Brooks said officer Ravi Singh, who killed Brooks while shooting at her dog, was “deliberately indifferent” in risking Maggie’s life.

  • YouTube adds money-making feature to attract creators

    YouTube on Tuesday launched a new way for video creators to earn money from fans through a feature called Super Thanks, as the Alphabet Inc streaming service looks to attract more content makers. The feature, a fourth way for YouTubers to earn money from their viewers, comes as competing platforms like short-form video app TikTok and Facebook Inc's Instagram are investing heavily to court creators filming viral videos. Fans can purchase Super Thanks at four price points, from $2 to $50, as a way to express gratitude and support their favorite YouTube channels, the company said in a statement.

  • Former Kentucky prison employee, inmate guilty in $80,000 bribery scheme

    The employee smuggled in drugs and other contraband for cash.

  • Britney Spears' lawyer says he is 'moving aggressively' to remove Jamie Spears as conservator

    Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart is vowing to move "aggressively and expeditiously" to petition to remove Jamie Spears as co-conservator.

  • Minnesota Dem who rose after Castile death is under pressure

    A Black Minnesota state lawmaker who rose to prominence after the fatal shooting of his friend Philando Castile came under increasing pressure to resign Monday, after old domestic abuse allegations surfaced as he was already dealing with fallout over an acrimonious traffic stop. Legislative Republicans threatened to file an ethics complaint against John Thompson, who became an outspoken activist on police accountability and later turned to politics after Castile was shot to death by a police officer in 2016. Thompson used his position to argue for policing changes that would shield people of color from unfair treatment.

  • Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

    A judge on Monday dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars, the man's attorneys said. Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case against Dennis Perry, 59. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, who took office in January, decided not to pursue the case.

  • Bengals announce new efforts to improve gameday atmosphere at Paul Brown Stadium

    There are some new experiences coming to PBS for Bengals fans.

  • Indiana woman plans to plead guilty for crimes committed in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Dona Sue Bissey of Bloomfield, Indiana, said she will submit a guilty plea to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

  • ‘The Wire’ actor Gbenga Akinnagbe accuses journalist of sexual abuse

    A Brooklyn journalist is facing allegations of forcible touching, sexual abuse and harassment after The Deuce star Gbenga Akinnagbe alleged […] The post ‘The Wire’ actor Gbenga Akinnagbe accuses journalist of sexual abuse appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Johnston County to pay $1.25 million to family of woman killed in crash with deputy

    The fatal crash occurred on U.S. 301 in January.

  • Cops dash out of the way as drunk driver smashes into squad car, Nebraska police say

    The officers were in the middle of investigating a hit and run when the truck came speeding toward them, police said.

  • ‘It’s chilling what is happening’: a rightwing backlash to Biden takes root in Republican states

    Biden may be president but Republican-controlled states are busy introducing reams of legislation that is anything but progressive Joe Biden still preaches the unity gospel but Republican legislators across the country are following a different text. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock In his inaugural address in January, Joe Biden promised to use his presidency to “restore the soul of America”. He would unite the nation, defuse “anger, resentment and hatred”, and lead Americans back to a world where t

  • WR Gunner Olszewski on Mac Jones: ‘I see why we took him’

    Mac Jones and Gunner Olszewski spent time working together during spring practices.

  • Yankees promote Estevan Florial from Triple-A

    Yankees promote Estevan Florial, as outfield injuries continue to hurt the team.

  • Infrastructure bill could hit snag as Republicans signal they’ll block key vote

    A key congressional test vote on a major infrastructure bill is in danger of failing this week as Republicans signal they will block it.

  • Haiti arrests 3 cops, awaits new chief, while mourning Moïse

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitians held official ceremonies Tuesday to honor assassinated President Jovenel Moïse while preparing to install a new interim leader and arresting at least three police officers implicated in the killing. Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry was to be sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military after the July 7 attack at Moïse's private home. Moïse was shot multiple times and his wife was seriously wounded, and while officials have arrested at least 26 people in the case, it remains unclear who ultimately was behind the attack.

  • Miss Universe competition will be held in Israel in December

    Miss Universe is heading to Israel for its 70th competition. The Miss Universe Organization announced Tuesday that the pageant will be held this December in the southern resort city of Eilat. It will end with the current Miss Universe, Mexico's Andrea Meza, crowning her successor.

  • Biden calls Jordan king a loyal ally in 'tough neighborhood'

    President Joe Biden praised King Abdullah II of Jordan as a stalwart ally in a “tough neighborhood” as the two leaders huddled at the White House on Monday, a meeting that came at a pivotal moment for both leaders in the Middle East. Last week a Jordanian state security court sentenced two former officials to 15 years in prison over an alleged plot against the king uncovered earlier this year that involved Abdullah's half-brother. Meanwhile, Biden, who has put much of his foreign policy focus on China and Russia in the early going, faces some difficult issues in the Middle East.

  • Jeff Bezos in Space: Watch Livestream of New Shepard's First Human Flight

    A little over a week after English business magnate and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson accomplished something, well, similar, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is heading to space this Tuesday morning. Watch a livestream above, with coverage set to start around 8:15 am ET. The actual launch, which will take place in […]

  • Suspect arrested in home invasion robbery where Tarrant County family was zip-tied

    The father and son were able to break free from their zip-ties and fight back against the intruders, leading to a shoot-out.