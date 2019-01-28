Rally Rd. Collector-Car App Lets Anybody Own Shares in a Dream Vehicle

From Car and Driver

Are you interested in investing, but find tracking your 401k about as soul-stirring as enjoying a glass of warm milk while compiling the ultimate Kenny G playlist? Consider reading the fine print on a certificate of deposit prospectus a one-way ticket to Yawnsville? Then we suggest you check out Rally Rd., an app that allows enthusiasts to invest in rare, collectible-grade classic cars for as little as $40 per share. Sound complicated? It's not.

Basically, it works like this: You download the Rally Rd. app, currently available only for iOS devices, provide enough information to verify your identity and establish your source of funds (note, since it's a stock-purchasing app, you must provide your Social Security number before you can access all of the features), then scroll through the current collection of cars by swiping, Tinder style. Before you know it you're a part owner of the car, er, uh, investment of your dreams.

App Seeks Best-in-Class Investment Cars

To select the cars that make up its roster, the Rally Rd. app explains, it takes into consideration the potential investment's rarity, significance, history, originality, value, condition, and additional data-driven factors. Naturally, the app's creators look for best-in-class vehicles and investigate whether they have been properly maintained or restored. There is no timeshare provision for wheel time in any car you add to your portfolio, sadly, although there are plans for a program to let investors drive "similar" cars.

Photo credit: Rally Rd. - Car and Driver More

To lend a more human element to the proceedings, co-founders Rob Petrozzo, Christopher Bruno, and Max Niederste-Ostholt opened a 1500-square-foot storefront at 250 Lafayette Street in Manhattan's fashionable SoHo neighborhood last weekend. The showroom is designed as an attention-getting outpost only, since many of the vehicles are stored in a climate-controlled secured warehouse at an undisclosed location. Rally Rd. says the showroom will be open to the public on Saturdays, and a small amount of merchandise including clothing is available for sale there. This may play into the company's larger goal of providing premium access to IPOs of super-rare cars and extended trading opportunities, potentially including buying the car outright.

Photo credit: Rally Rd. - Car and Driver More