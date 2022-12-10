Rally starting soon in Charlotte for Shanquella Robinson as family calls for justice

The doors at Charlotte’s Little Rock AME Zion Church are opening Saturday for a planned rally, with organizers and family calling for justice for Shanquella Robinson.

The event is expected to begin around 4 p.m.

Robinson, 25, was from Charlotte and attended Winston-Salem State University.

For some time after her death while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico, her family believed she may have died from alcohol poisoning. But, a series of events — including the release of her body back to the United States, a death certificate from Mexican officials, and a video showing her being beaten — led her family to suspect she was murdered and led police to issue an arrest warrant for someone on the trip with her.

This story will be updated with coverage of the rally.

Shanquella Robinson’s death

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the death of Shanquella Robinson. But, there’s been no confirmation of an arrest.

Robinson traveled with six acquaintances to Cabo, Mexico, on Oct. 28 and died Oct. 29.

Police records, a Spanish to English-translated death certificate, and the stories her family heard from Robinson’s travel companions conflict on how she died.

A video of a fight where a woman is beating and repeatedly striking Robinson has gone viral, as has Robinson’s story. Hundreds of Charlotteans attended her funeral.

The FBI and Mexican authorities continue to investigate her case, as does her family.

Family wants arrests

Robinson’s sister Quilla Long said in a statement published to GoFundMe, the family will continue to ask what happened and they are raising funds for legal fees.

Ahead of Saturday’s rally, her sister said that for justice to be served, all six travelers who were with Robinson should be arrested and extradited to Mexico. Thousands on social media who are diligently following the case are demanding the same, and they refer to the six travelers as the #Cabo6.

“Everybody being arrested and doing time there,” Long said. “That’ll be justice for us.”

Activist Mario Black, founder of local anti-gun violence organization Million Youth March, planned the rally. He said the event will help to begin the healing process for not only the family, but the country.

“It is justice for Shanquella Robinson until justice is served,” Black said during a news conference Wednesday ahead of the event.

“This is a story that touched the world unfortunately,” he said. “With the national attention it has gotten, hosting an event was important to us to ensure that her name stay alive.”