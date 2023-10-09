Rally to support Israel planned in Bellevue, Washington
Rally to support Israel planned in Bellevue, Washington
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
Iran's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war will be key in determining how much it could impact oil prices.
Some attendees seemed to revel in the murder of innocents, while others justified the Hamas terrorist attack.
On Monday, Israel ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza after launching several airstrikes from land and sea into the strip, an area of 140 square miles, from which the 2.3 million civilians are unable to flee. “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. “We are fighting human animals and are acting accordingly.”
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’s attacks over the weekend.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
