Rally to support Israel planned in Bellevue, Washington

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is planning to test three tiers of its X Premium service in order to bring in additional revenue, according to Bloomberg, reporting on X CEO Linda Yaccarino's briefing to X debt holders on Thursday. The exec told the bankers that X would split the current $7.99 Premium subscription into three different plans: Basic, Standard and Plus, at various price points. The change would potentially allow X to grow revenues despite the loss in advertising dollars that the company has faced since Elon Musk's takeover of the platform last fall.