Rally in support of Palestine held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People rallied outside the state capitol on Sunday in support of Palestine.

Those who were there demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

They say they were there to bring awareness to what’s happening overseas… Because they don’t want the Palestinian people to be forgotten.

Hadeel Salameh, the protest organizer said, “Keeping Gaza and keeping the Palestinian people at the forefront of every city and every state is our goal because we cannot allow the Palestinian cause to die out or people to forget about the hundreds of thousands of people who are being displaced.”

According to the Hamas Run Health Ministry, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 25,000

