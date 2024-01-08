Rally today against NYC's 60-day shelter limit for asylum seeker families

TechCrunch

Google's trying to make waves with Gemini, a new generative AI platform that recently made its big debut. To make it easier to keep up with the latest Gemini developments, we've put together this handy guide, which we'll keep updated as new Gemini models and features are released. Gemini is Google's long-promised, next-gen generative AI model family, developed by Google's AI research labs DeepMind and Google Research.