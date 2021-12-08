Rallygoers in Newark demand action after brutal Essex County Jail beating

NEWARK — The theme of the "Stop The Torture" rally was made clear by a recurring chant.

"We are calling you out."

Dozens gathered by the steps of the Essex County Hall of Records in Newark Wednesday afternoon in a rally organized by New Jersey Prison Justice Watch to demand action from county leaders. It comes after Jayshawn Boyd, 22, an Elizabeth resident, was brutally beaten by fellow inmates while he was incarcerated in Essex County Jail in September.

"Whatever they were doing inside the Essex County Jail was not working," said Brooke Barnett, the attorney representing Boyd's family.

It was not the only recent incident to shine a light on the jail. Last week, an inmate died while in custody. Officials have not confirmed the cause of death or revealed the identity of the man who died, but the Attorney General's Office joined the investigation into the matter. Barnett said she has been in contact with the man's family, but as of now does not officially represent them.

Steven Young, from the Black Men United Coalition, speaks at the Stop the Torture in the Essex County Jail rally, in Newark. The rally follows the death of one inmate and brutal beating of another. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Boyd, who suffers from schizophrenia, had been in a coma for months since the beating and only regained consciousness this week.

The horrific incident was captured on video by the jail's surveillance cameras, and it showed inmates stomping on Boyd as he was sprawled on the floor. The band of seven men continued the attack even after Boyd had clearly lost consciousness. They dumped a full mop bucket on him, threw a water cooler at his head, whipped him with a broomstick until it broke and dropped a microwave on his face. At no point during the two-plus minute video did correctional officers come to Boyd's aid.

The speakers at Wednesday's rally lambasted the jail's guards, saying they failed to take immediate action as Boyd was being beaten, and called for them to be fired and prosecuted. Other targets of the speakers were Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo and former Gov. Jim McGreevey, who is the chair of the Essex County Civilian Task Force, who had said the jail's response followed protocol.

"McGreevey, you need to take 30 days, go into these cells and see how it is to live in there," activist Steve Young said.

A spokesperson for Essex County declined to comment on the rally.

Wednesday's speakers included activists from across the state who took turns addressing the crowd in Newark. Young, a member of the Atlantic City chapter of the Black Men United Coalition, called what happened to Boyd a "human rights violation," and compared it to a lynching.

Barnett previously said the jail was well aware of Boyd's mental illness — he’d already been incarcerated earlier this year, but jail officials sent him to Ann Klein Forensic Center in Trenton, a secure psychiatric hospital, after he suffered delusions and violent outbursts.

Boyd remained at the 200-bed psychiatric hospital for more than a month, Barnett told The Record in November. He was then returned to Essex County, where jail administrators continued to worry about his mental state — they placed Boyd on "close watch," she said.

Mental health professionals were concerned about his ability to steady his behavior and emotions and noted he easily became agitated and aggressive.

Boyd returned to jail Sept. 9 after he failed to appear for his sentencing on simple assault and disorderly persons charges, Barnett said. He was likely to receive probation.

He later surrendered at the Union County courthouse and authorities arrested him, the attorney said.

After a two-week quarantine, jail administrators placed him in a designated gang unit even though he'd never identified with a gang, Barnett said. And they did not write on Boyd's intake questionnaire that he'd ever undergone psychiatric treatment or had a history of aggressive behavior. Within 10 minutes of being placed in the gang unit, Barnett said, Boyd was nearly beaten to death.

Nafeesah Goldsmith, co-chair of the New Jersey Prison Justice Watch, was the last of eight speakers to address the crowd. She finished her speech by asking the group to be silent for two minutes and 23 seconds, the amount of time she said it took guards to respond to the attack on Boyd. When the time was up, she remarked that it felt like a long time.

What's next?

Barnett sent a tort claim notice to Essex County in October, which outlined a series of allegations including misconduct, civil rights violations, negligence, improper training and supervision, failure to protect and infliction of cruel and unusual punishment. A lawsuit might follow, Barnett said Wednesday.

Boyd's family members were in attendance Wednesday, including his mother, Nacolia Boyd, and father, Shawn Bouknight. Boyd came out of the coma Monday, and started speaking, though he does not remember what happened to him. Nacolia said Boyd will begin physical therapy next, but there is a long road ahead. Boyd has been at University Hospital in Newark since the attack.

Bouknight said he hoped that Wednesday's rally would help bring about change in the carceral system.

Tyleakea Price was one of approximately three dozen people who attended the Stop the Torture in the Essex County Jail rally, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

"Hopefully the officers will be held accountable, [and] the people that did the crime," he said. "And that nobody will ever be set up like that again."

Barnett previously told The Record that seven inmates have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and other offenses related to the incident: Jaquil Anderson, Tyshon Armour, Henry Asencio, Maurice Hutchins, Isaad Jackson, Byad Lockett and Darryl Watson.

Nacolia Boyd said she has heard about the video but has no intention of watching it, citing its brutal nature.

"I'm just angry and sad," Nacolia Boyd said. "I just want my son to recover and that's my main focus."

