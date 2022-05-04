Rallying around Robinson: Local LEOs, others showering family with support, prayers

May 4—FLATWOODS — The local law enforcement community is rallying around Officer Tommy Robinson, who was shot early Monday during a call for a suspicious person at a Flatwoods townhome complex.

Robinson was last listed as being in stable condition, after being shot through the neck by convict Jon Smithers, who was wanted on a child porn warrant.

Robinson, a long-serving police officer in the area, got his start at the Bellefonte Police Department working under his father. Robinson's own son has also gone into the police service as well. From there, he did stints at the Greenup County Sheriff's Office, the Catlettsburg Police Department and Raceland Police before finally landing in Flatwoods in August of last year.

Chief David Smith, of Flatwoods Police, said Robinson is a well-rounded cop, thanks to his years serving in Greenup County.

"He's a good officer, he's good with the community," Smith said. "With the exception of Russell, who has a detective, most of the agencies here in Greenup County — the officers here — have to investigate their own cases. He is a very seasoned investigator."

Ron Fields, mayor of Flatwoods, said he's spoken frequently with Robinson over the years — in fact, when Fields was a police officer, he served with Tommy's dad on the force.

"He's a good officer, very friendly with the public and he's a tight fit in making sure the public is safe," Fields said. "I can say, all those Robinsons are good people."

Fields said he went out to the scene when he heard about the shooting, describing it as a show of force from multiple agencies to apprehend Smithers.

"We have a good police department and I thank God every day for them, because the No. 1 job of any government, whether it's a city, county, state or federal government is to keep the public safe," Fields said.

According to Greenup County E911 director Buford Hurley, Robinson's sister was actually the dispatcher on the call when her brother was shot. A long-serving emergency dispatcher, Robinson's sister handled the call properly and was quickly relieved in order to see him off when he was life-flighted out for treatment, Hurley said.

"It's not super common to have family members serving on the police and in dispatch, but it does happen," Hurley said. "Early in the hiring process, we let them know that they could take a call that involves a friend or family member. The best thing to do is stay calm and get them the help they need. She stayed there with him and did what she was supposed to do."

Jamie Reihs, of the Catlettsburg Police Department, said he was home asleep when the shooting was reported. However, as soon as he learned about it, he said he called Robinson's wife to offer any help he could.

That's because back when Reihs was on the Boyd County Sheriff's Department and Robinson was at Bellefonte, Robinson always had his back.

"We had an inter-local agreement with Bellefonte for back up and during the night shift, you might have only had one deputy patrolling," he said. "I worked with his dad and him and they were both great guys to work with."

Reihs recalled one time responding to a domestic violence call on Whites Creek — no more than four minutes after arriving, Robinson rolled up all the way from Bellefonte.

"He was always there to back me up," he said. "As an officer, things like this bring you closer to your brothers on the force. We're all there for him and his family."

Smith said he's been receiving texts and messages from across the commonwealth, from agencies offering their support. Members of the community have also come forward, giving anonymous donations for the family — some are selling T-shirts in support to donate to the family, an idea of a food truck rally at the park to donate to the family has been floated, Smith noted.

"There's a lot of people coming together to rally around the family," Chief Smith said.

Greenup Sheriff Matt Smith said he grew up with Tommy — the two played baseball together. He too said Robinson is a good officer, always respectful and friendly with the community. He said the law enforcement community has come out in force to show their support.

"This morning, I got a call from the sheriff of Mason County and the sheriff of Lewis County," he said. "We're all on the same team and we're all in this together. We're praying for Tommy and his family and for him to have a speedy recovery."

That's a sentiment shared across the board — this family needs your prayers.

