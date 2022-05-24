Ralph H. Hutzel, Jr. found sane, competent to stand trial in arson and domestic violence

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 41-year-old man who allegedly poured gasoline on his wife and lit a shed on fire has been found competent to stand trial.

Two psychologists have also determined that Ralph H. Hutzel, Jr. was sane at the time he committed the alleged offenses Sept. 21 at the his family's property in the Newcomerstown area.

Hutzel was evaluated after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

On Monday, Tuscarawas County Judge Michael Ernest found Hutzel competent to stand trial. The trial is scheduled for June 8 on three counts of aggravated arson and one count each of domestic violence and attempted aggravated arson.

The domestic violence charge alleges that Hutzel caused or attempted to cause physical harm to his wife. A report from the sheriff's office said he hit her in the back of the head.

The aggravated arson charges allege that he created a substantial risk of physical harm to his wife and two children.

The attempted aggravated arson charge alleges that Hutzel knowingly tried to harm the family's manufactured home at 15201 Dunlap Creek Road SW in Oxford Township.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in a shed and barn before it reached the home.

Hutzel appeared in court Monday by video link from the county jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond set by Ernest.

