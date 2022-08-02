Ralph Lauren Earns Parity.Org's “Best Companies for Women to Advance” Designation for Third Year

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Ralph Lauren Corporation

“Parity in leadership is crucial, but we know representation alone is not enough – we must create conditions intentionally designed to support women’s ambitions, well-being and freedoms. A world of equal opportunity means enabling all who identify as women to go as far as they dream.” -Roseann Lynch, Chief People Officer and Head of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation

For the third consecutive year, Ralph Lauren is honored to be named a "Best Company for Women to Advance" by Parity.Org® and proud to maintain parity in our leadership representation at the VP level and above. In our work for gender equity, we will continue to ensure all women in our Company and throughout our supply chain feel safe, heard and free to reach their highest potential.

Learn more about our efforts for parity: https://corporate.ralphlauren.com/citizenship-champion-better-lives

