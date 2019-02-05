Ralph Lauren (RL) Soars on Q3 Earnings Beat & Upbeat View

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL has delivered better-than-expected top and bottom-line results in third-quarter fiscal 2019. This marked the company’s 16th straight quarter of earnings beat while sales topped estimates for the third straight quarter.

Results gained from solid execution of the company’s key initiatives, particularly during the holiday season. This aided higher average unit retail and continued to improve quality of sales.



Further, the company skewed revenue and operating margin guidance for fiscal 2019 toward the upper-end of its previous forecast. It also provided a robust view for the fiscal fourth quarter. Consequently, shares of Ralph Lauren soared 8.3% in the pre-market session.



The company now projects net revenues for fiscal 2019 to be up slightly on a constant-currency basis compared with the prior guidance of flat to slightly up. For the fiscal year, operating margin is now anticipated to increase 60 bps in constant currency, up from the previous view of 40-60 bps increase.

The increase in gross margin is likely to benefit operating margins. Foreign currency is now expected to negatively impact revenue growth by 80-90 bps (75 bps previously estimated) and have a minimal impact on operating margin.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, management envisions net revenues to decline slightly in constant currency, owing to a planned cutback in off-price sales. Foreign currency is expected to mar revenue growth by about 300 bps. Operating margin is anticipated to expand around 70 bps in constant currency, including negative impact of about 60 bps from foreign currency.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock decreased 10.3% in the past three months, wider than the industry's 4.1% decline.





Q3 Details



Ralph Lauren reported third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14. The bottom-line figure also increased by 14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

On a reported basis, Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $1.48 per share against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.00. Reported earnings for the quarter primarily included restructuring and other charges.



Ralph Lauren’s net revenues increased 5.1% year over year to $1,725.8 million. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,666 million. On constant-currency basis, revenues were up 6.3% on the back of growth across all regions. However, foreign currency hurt revenue growth by nearly 120 basis points (bps) in the fiscal third quarter.



Segment Details



North America: During the quarter under review, revenues at this segment rose 3% on a reported basis to $908.7 million. The improvement can be attributed to robust performance in retail stores. Comparable store sales (comps) at North America’s retail channel improved 4%, owing to a 21% increase in digital commerce, and flat comps in brick and mortar stores. However, wholesale revenues for the segment dipped 3% year over year.



Europe: Revenues for this segment improved 10% year over year to $415.2 million while currency-neutral revenues were up 13%. Currency-neutral comps at retail stores in Europe rose 4%, backed by a 3% increase in brick and mortar stores, and 13% rise in digital commerce.