Ralph Northam scandal: How did we get here

Controversy swirled over the weekend after a racist photo in Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook surfaced.

The photo, which pictured a person in blackface and a person dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe, was featured on Northam's page in a 1984 yearbook. Northam, a Democrat, initially apologized for being in the photo, then later said he did not believe he was pictured.

Despite calls for his resignation from several members of his own party, the Democrat is standing his ground and has refused to leave office.

Here's a breakdown of how we got here:

The photo

The photograph was first discovered Friday afternoon by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics. It was one of several published on Northam's medical school yearbook page from Eastern Virginia Medical School from 1984, the year he graduated. The school confirmed the photo's authenticity and provided a copy of the page to USA TODAY.

"We can confirm that the picture in question does appear in a 1984 student-produced publication," the school said in a statement.

The photo in question features two people, one in blackface and the other dressed in a KKK robe. It is not clear who the people are.

Northam initially apologized .

"I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now," he said Friday.

The press conference

Less than 24 hours later, Northam held a press conference, during which he said he did not believe he was in the photo after all.

"I am not the person in that photo," Northam said Saturday. He apologized that the photo was featured on a page with his name on it.

The governor insisted that he did not buy a copy of the yearbook and had not seen the page and photo in question until Friday.

He also noted that he would not have forgotten taking such a photo, and recalled a time when he darkened his face with shoe polish for a Michael Jackson impersonation contest.

"I am ready to earn your forgiveness, and I am ready to begin today," he said.

The aftermath

The calls for Northam to resign came almost immediately and only seemed to intensify following his Saturday press conference.

Virginia state leaders, present and past, pushed Northam to step aside and allow the Commonwealth to begin its healing process. They were joined by the likes of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls including Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris, former vice president Joe Biden and former attorney general Eric Holder.

Via Twitter, President Donald Trump described the "terrible picture" in Northam's yearbook as "unforgivable."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ralph Northam scandal: How did we get here