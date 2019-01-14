Ram 1500, Hyundai Kona, Genesis G70 are North American vehicles of year

The Detroit auto show kicked off Monday with the announcement of the 2019 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year awards.

It was a big day for Hyundai.

The car of the year award went to Hyundai's luxury brand, Genesis G70; the utility of the year goes to Hyundai Kona and truck of the Year is the Ram 1500.

William Lee, CEO of Hyundai North America, said he is "honored and delighted" with the awards. He said the Kona is "timeless and comfortable" and offers more than 450 miles of range.

"Every employee in our company played a part in this award," said Lee.

For Genesis, Hyundai's luxury the award was, "very unexpected," said Manfred Fitzgerald, head of the Genesis brand, who also commended Honda and Volvo.

"This is very meaningful to us being only in our third year as a brand. You cannot imagine how much this means to us as a brand," said Fitzgerald. "This is definitely a motivation for us for the future. I promise there is much, much more to come."

Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand, said leaders at Fiat Chrysler knew the pickup was special and sales are reflecting it. In December, Ram 1500 sales rose 40 percent so, "It's great that consumers are seeing in this Ram what the judges have seen."

The annual vehicle of the year awards consist of 54 jurors considering more than 60 vehicles then casting secret ballots to pick the three best said Lauren Fix, president of the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the year Awards.

More Autos: Follow our Detroit auto show coverage

More autos: Detroit auto show 2019: Why GM, Ford, Toyota are bringing dead cars back to life

More autos: Fiat Chrysler goes big at Detroit auto show, unveiling beefier 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup.

Car nominees

Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan

Prices: $34,900-$50,250

Hyundai’s luxury brand takes on sport sedans such as the BMW 3-series and Audi A4, but packs a value. The 365-hp twin-turbo V6 with all-wheel-drive is top pick, with prices starting at $45,750. Its German competitors cost thousands more, with less room and fewer standard features.

The 252-horsepower 2.0-liter, rear-drive base G70 lowers the price of entry for a good sport sedan essentially the same as a loaded midsize sedan.

Volvo S/V60 luxury sport sedan and station wagon

Price range: $35,800-$55,400

Score one for style, value and lots of cool features on Volvo's new luxury-sport sedan (the S) and V (wagon) 60. Conveniently, the two use the same architecture and technology as Volvo’s bigger XC90, which was 2016 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.

The car has a sleek exterior and a modern interior that is open, with simple controls and low-gloss natural wood. The cars come in front- or all-wheel-drive, two different plug-in hybrid models and safety systems can recognize and brake automatically for bicyclists, pedestrians and large animals.

More: Volvo S/V60: My pick for North American Car of the Year

Honda Insight hybrid sedan

Prices: $22,830-$28,090

The sleek compact Insight has all the features customers like about Honda sedans with the fuel efficiency of a hybrid, meant to rival the Toyota Prius. It's roomy and comfortable inside and the most efficient Insight scored 55 mpg in the city, 49 on the highway and 52 combined in EPA tests. Standard features include front collision alert and autonomous emergency braking; lane departure warning and assist; and adaptive cruise control.

Truck nominees

Ram 1500

Price range: $31,795-$56,895

The surprise of the year maybe the Dodge Ram pickup and how it's overshadowed the all-new Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles loaded the 1500 with features to raise the level of technology, comfort and style that buyers can expect from a pickup.

The Ram brings mild-hybrid fuel-economy technology to America’s bestselling class of vehicles thanks to a 48-volt motor-generator and a lithium-ion battery hidden in the rear wall of its spacious cab. Ram deserves credit for migrating the technology from high-price, low-volume luxury models to affordable, high-volume vehicles.

More: Ram 1500: My vote for North American Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Price range: $28,300-$56,600

The all-new 2019 Silverado has eight distinct models, the broadest product line in the history of GM’s bestselling vehicle. The pickups are loaded with technology and more interior storage space than the outgoing model. Every model benefits from advances like a bed that’s tailored to hold more cargo, 3.9 inches of extra wheelbase and clever materials use to trim weight up to 450 pounds.