The Ram 1500 Ramcharger Is a Different Type of EV

While Ram’s first battery-electric pickup truck caught our attention when it arrived earlier this year, the automaker’s second venture in the segment might come to redefine the space. Known as the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, this fully electric truck provides unmatched range estimates due to one sneaky addition: a gasoline-drinking on-board generator.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger, unveiled Tuesday morning, is based on the STLA Frame EV architecture, which also underpins the upcoming Ram 1500 REV model. The chassis features larger, wider-spaced frame rails than the gas-sipping truck to accommodate battery packs of different sizes, which also serve to protect the hardware in a crash. Whereas the REV will come as standard with a 168-kWh battery, the Ramcharger will make do with a smaller 92-kWh unit. Stellantis is able to get away with the smaller pack due to this truck’s most intriguing feature, which is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 based on-board generator that provides 130 kW of power.

Ram

Unlike in a plug-in hybrid like the Chevrolet Volt, the engine itself has no physical connection to the drivetrain and only serves to add power to the battery. For that reason, Ram does not want people to associate this machine with hybrids of yore. That battery is mated to a pair of electric drive modules (EDM), rated at 250 kW up front and 238 kW out back. Along with all-wheel drive capabilities, the EDMs provide the Ramcharger with 663 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. Ram says that will allow the truck to do 0-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

“It is not a PHEV,” said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. “It functions as a pure battery electric truck. All of the instantaneous torque, all of the power, everything you’ve talked about already. But without any of the downsides.”

Power figures aren’t the name of the game when it comes to the Ramcharger, however. Thanks to that onboard generator extending battery life, the truck is expected to have a maximum range of around 690 miles. That’s a significant increase from the 350 miles of range that the Ram 1500 REV is targeting in standard trim. Ramcharger’s Eco Mode helps extend the real-world range of the truck by easing throttle inputs, as well as selecting the most efficient points to fire up the generator. E-Save Mode on the other hand runs the generator at all times, which keeps the battery topped up for as long as possible. Ram thinks this sort of range and flexibility makes the Ramcharger the perfect solution for those still struck with range anxiety, or those without regular access to the public charging network. In fact, it's calling this the “ultimate battery-electric vehicle.”

Ram

When it is time to charge up, the truck supports Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging, as well as DC fast charging up to 145 kW. That means you’ll be able to add up to 50 miles of range in just 10 minutes. The Ramcharger can also serve as a rolling power station, with 7.2 kW of power supply onboard, with both 120-volt and 240-volt outlets. The bi-directional charging capabilities mean that this truck can plug into and power everything from another EV to your house.

Like the Ram 1500 REV, the Ramcharger is supported by a multi-link independent rear suspension setup, complete with self-leveling, adjustable air shocks at all four corners. There are five different modes for the air shocks, which include Entry/Exit, Aero, Normal, Off-Road 1 and Off-Road 2. An optional electronic-locking differential is available in the rear. STLA Frame was designed with towing applications in mind, resulting in Ramcharger’s maximum towing capacity of 14,000 lbs. Max payload is set at 2625 lbs, which is more than a 2023 Ram 1500 with the Hemi V-8 can handle.

Ram

Ram buyers have grown accustomed to well-appointed interiors, but the Ramcharger brings the 1500 to another level. The dashboard is now dominated by a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment screen, which is flanked by the driver’s 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Both screens are configurable, with the central unit offering split-screen functionality for multiple apps. Front-seat passengers will now also get a screen of their own, which measures in at 10.25 inches. The screen has several functions, including device management and controls for navigation. You can also plug in your device via an HDMI to watch content or flick on the exterior cameras for off-roading or mall parking assistance.

Other interior highlights include features such as a full-color heads-up display, a digital rearview mirror, and a new Klipsch audio system. Those seeking the most amount of luxury can turn to the new Tungsten trim, which brings swathes of additional leather and suede surfaces, as well as upgraded 24-way seats with massage functions. An upgraded 23-speaker, 1,228-watt Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system is also part of the package. Every Ramcharger will benefit from the option to use the digital key feature from your smartphone, which is similar to Tesla’s current system. An NFC backup card and a genuine key fob are both included with your purchase, giving customers as many choices as possible. You’ll even have the choice to let the truck handle some highway duties thanks to the Level 2+ Hands-free Highway Assist system.

Ram is not quite ready to share pricing information for the Ramcharger quite yet, with the truck not slated to arrive until near the end of 2024. The smaller battery pack ensures that the Ramcharger will be cheaper to produce than the REV, but that doesn’t mean that Ram will reflect that reality in the pricing model. This truck will likely draw quite a bit of customer interest in the meantime, as there is nothing else quite like it that’s been announced so far. Stellantis might have been a bit slower than Ford and GM to enter the EV truck segment, but patience might just earn the automaker a new customer base.

