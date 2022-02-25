The Ram 1500 TRX Is Way More Expensive for 2022

Brian Silvestro
·1 min read
Photo credit: Dave Burnett
Photo credit: Dave Burnett

At $70,426, we wouldn't go as far as to say the Ram 1500 TRX is a good value. But you do get a lot for your money. A Hellcat-sourced 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 making 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque paired to a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic plus long-travel suspension equals one of the most capable pickups on sale today. But for 2022, it's getting a bit more exclusive.

Ram's website revealed recently that the 1500 TRX would be receiving a hefty price increase for 2022, with a new starting MSRP $76,880 before destination—a jump of $6455. Destination charges have also increased for 2022, from $1695 to $1795. Looking deeper into the configurator, the options and packages have been rearranged for the 2022 model year. The optional Level 1 Equipment Group, which included four-way power-adjustable front seats and headrests for 2021 and costs $3495 on TRX models, seems to have been dropped from the package for 2022. It's unclear if those options have been made standard for the new model year.

We've reached out to Ram to see if we can get some clarity on the TRX's price increase. We'll be sure to update this article once we hear back.

And don't think Ram forgot about the rest of its range. The 1500, 2500, 3500, ProMaster, and the rest of its models also received price increases ranging between $2000 and $4000 for the 2022 model year. So if you're shopping for a Ram this year, you might be paying more than you expected.

