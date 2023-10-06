Ram 1500 TRX's Explosive Showdown with Ford Mustang

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A power play.

When you imagine the Ram 1500 TRX, you think strength, durability, and raw power. Enter the "Final Edition", an aptly named swan song for this beast, packing an even more enticing package. Yet, its latest challenger? The American classic - Ford Mustang. And before you start placing bets, let's break it down.

Check out the latest problem C8 Corvette Z06 owners are experiencing here.

Sporting a gargantuan 6.2-liter supercharged heart, the Hellcat motor's vibes are unmistakable in the TRX. Boasting an impressive 702 hp and a torque of 650 pound-feet, it's almost an injustice to even ask about its speed stats. But for the curious among you, the 0 to 60 dash? A brisk 4.5 seconds. Its top speed? 118 mph. In terms of quarter-mile runs, it sits comfortably at 12.9 seconds. This big boy isn't just flaunting its muscles; it’s sprinting with them.

This makes you wonder about its competitor in this showdown. The Mustang, an icon of the Dearborn legacy, is no slouch. Though the exact model in the imminent video is hard to decipher due to the filming angle, our bets are on it being a GT. With a 5.0-liter V8 engine, the GT promises a solid 450 hp and a torque of 410 lb-ft. Given the right conditions and a master at the wheel, it can shoot to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

Statistically speaking, it's the Mustang that seems to have an edge. But does the on-ground reality reflect the same? The face-off was captured at the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania during what appears to be the RaceMotive event. The video, which awaits your curious eyes below, holds the answer.

Before you dive in, we've got a teaser for you. This isn't the only test of mettle the Ram faces in the clip. It's pitted against a mix of intriguing choices, including an old-school Honda Civic and a drop-dead-gorgeous Audi. The burning question – does the Ram have the tenacity to outpace its surprise contenders or does it bow down to their might?

We're keeping our lips sealed about the victors. All we'll say is, grab some popcorn and click on. Happy viewing!

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.