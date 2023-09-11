Ram 1500's Warlock Low-Cost Off-Roader Survives For 2024

With the Ram 1500 TRX slated to leave production at the end of the 2024 model year, the brand’s off-road lineup is set to lose a star. That said, the TRX isn’t the only trail-ready offering in the 2024 lineup, as the automaker has just confirmed that the Ram 1500 Tradesman Warlock is sticking around.

The modern Warlock package was first introduced back in 2019 as an off-road focused package for the aging Ram Classic. The package brought a number of trail focused hardware without breaking the bank, making it a popular starting point for 4x4 fans. With the future of the Ram Classic model still unclear at this time, Ram went ahead and introduced the package to the fifth-generation truck for the 2023 model year. Based on the Tradesman trim, the Warlock package added just $2995 to the 2023 truck’s MSRP, but also required the $1,695 Tradesman 1 Equipment Group. That package got you a truck powered by the 3.6-liter V-6 eTorque mild-hybrid, producing 305 hp and 269 lb-ft. Customers could also spec a 5.7-liter V-8 mild hybrid powertrain for an additional $2995. The important hardware isn’t under the hood however, as the package also includes a one-inch suspension lift, an electronically-locking rear differential, underbody skid plates to protect the powertrain, and a set of 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires. The front and rear shocks are also swapped out for a set of off-road ready Bilsteins. Overall, it’s a relatively comprehensive package to help get you out on the trails, and it costs quite a bit less than some competitor’s off-road offerings.

Stellantis

Other tweaks to the previous Warlock included some unique graphics, blacked out exterior trim pieces, a larger 8.4-inch infotainment screen, a 7-inch digital cluster, and cloth interior trimmings. While Ram has yet to specify any pricing changes to the package for the 2024 model year, expect that information when the configurators for the new model year go live. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long before the electric Ram 1500 Rev gets a proper off-road trim of its own. Until then, the TRX and the Warlock will hold things down in 2024.

