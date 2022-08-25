RAM Essential Services Property Fund's (ASX:REP) largest shareholders are individual investors with 55% ownership, institutions own 42%

A look at the shareholders of RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 55% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 42% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of RAM Essential Services Property Fund.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RAM Essential Services Property Fund?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that RAM Essential Services Property Fund does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of RAM Essential Services Property Fund, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Real Asset Management Group with 29% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.9% and 2.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Scott Wehl, the CEO has 1.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 17 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of RAM Essential Services Property Fund

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in RAM Essential Services Property Fund. In their own names, insiders own AU$8.9m worth of stock in the AU$438m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 55% of RAM Essential Services Property Fund. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

