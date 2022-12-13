Ram recalls 1.4 million pickup trucks: Tailgate issue could cause cargo to spill on road

About 1.4 million Ram pickup trucks are being recalled after the carmaker discovered a malfunction that could cause cargo to spill onto the road.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, announced the worldwide recall – which includes Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years – after it discovered that tailgate striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure.

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America and can be taken to dealers for inspection and adjustment if necessary. Stellantis advised owners to make sure any cargo in the beds be secured.

Pickups with "multifunction tailgates," the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates are not affected by the recall, the company says.

Go to the company's website to see if your vehicle has been affected.

Contributing: Associated Press

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

