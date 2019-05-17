Ram Recalls Pickup Trucks Due to Risk of Tailgate Opening

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Certain 2015 to 2018 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks are being recalled because of concerns that the tailgate may open. If the vehicle is in transit, there is a risk that cargo could tumble onto the road, creating a dangerous hazard.

The problem relates to the power locking mechanism within the tailgate. There is a piece in the assembly that could fracture and release the latches, allowing the tailgate to fall open.

Ram reports that every truck in this group needs to be corrected.

Owners will be notified at the end of June. Dealerships will open the tailgate and install a stop block to prevent this problem from occurring. Ram estimates the work time to be less than a half-hour.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: 2015 to 2017 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks with an 8-foot bed, plus 2018 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks built before April 1, 2018.

The problem: The tailgate may open, risking cargo falling out on the road.

The fix: Dealerships will open the tailgate cover and install a block that will prevent the tailgate from opening unintentionally.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners may contact Fiat Chrysler Automobiles customer service at 800-853-1403.

NHTSA’s campaign number: 19V347000. FCA’s number for this recall is V44. There was a previous related recall for Rams with truck beds other than the 8-foot one that is covered under National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign 18V-486.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

