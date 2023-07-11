Ram TRX Returns For 2024

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Hellcat engine will reportedly live on…

We already know the Dodge Hellcat twins are dead men walking, with that news breaking a long time ago. Dodge is also reportedly done with Hemi V8s moving forward, leaving only the new Stellantis inline-six for future “muscle” cars. That move won’t be duplicated by Ram for 2024 as the TRX apparently will be unchanged.

This claim is being made by Mopar Insiders, which cited unnamed “dealer connections” as the source. If true, and we certainly hope it is, the TRX will still keep using the 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 for at least another year.

It was already rumored that Ram would continue putting Hemi V8s in its trucks, so this news isn’t incredibly shocking. Still, with federal government CAFE standards ratcheting up yet again, it’s good to see Stellantis won’t be making Ram bow to the pressure, unlike what it’s doing with Dodge and Jeep. Perhaps those are the sacrificial lambs to ensure everyone isn’t enduring trucks with only six cylinders?

Not many people can afford a Ram TRX these days, thanks at least in part to high interest rates combined with inflation squeezing every household’s budget. But we have a funny feeling there are some guys walking onto Ram lots with a wad of cash and a YouTube channel just itching to get their hands on one.

The TRX is definitely a niche product, albeit a successful one. Most people don’t take their trucks into many super serious off-road situations, and they’re smart enough to not jump them. But the TRX can handle a fair amount of abuse. Still, some genius YouTubers have found they’re not truly trophy trucks and have gloriously illustrated for the rest of us exactly where the Mopar’s threshold lies.

At least for now the Ram TRX lives on, but we’ll see what the 2025 model year brings.

Images via Stellantis

