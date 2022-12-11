Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.125

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) will increase its dividend on the 15th of March to $0.125, which is 11% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.113. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Ramaco Resources' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Ramaco Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 34.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Ramaco Resources Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Ramaco Resources has been growing its earnings per share at 51% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Ramaco Resources' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Ramaco Resources has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. Is Ramaco Resources not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

