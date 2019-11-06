Is Ramada Investimentos e Industria (ELI:RAM) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Ramada Investimentos e Industria, S.A. (ELI:RAM) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ramada Investimentos e Industria's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Ramada Investimentos e Industria had €80.4m of debt in June 2019, down from €108.1m, one year before. However, it also had €51.1m in cash, and so its net debt is €29.2m.

How Strong Is Ramada Investimentos e Industria's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ramada Investimentos e Industria had liabilities of €61.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of €55.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €51.1m and €39.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €27.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Ramada Investimentos e Industria shares are worth a total of €161.5m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.8, Ramada Investimentos e Industria uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 9.8 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Unfortunately, Ramada Investimentos e Industria saw its EBIT slide 2.8% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ramada Investimentos e Industria's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward.