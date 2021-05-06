Ramadan in China: Faithful dwindle under limits on religion

  • Uyghurs and other members of the faithful pray during services at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists on April 19, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Uyghurs and other members of the faithful leave after prayer services at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists on April 19, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A pair of shoes sits near an outdoor prayer area at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists on April 19, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Mamat Juma, left, imam of the Id Kah Mosque, speaks to foreign journalists during a government organized visit at the mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 19, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Visitors pose for photos outside the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists on April 19, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Tursunjan Mamat holds a copy of the Quran in the Arabic and Uyghur languages during a government organized visit for foreign journalists to his home in Aksu in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 20, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Tursunjan Mamat sets down a copy of the Quran during a government organized visit for foreign journalists to his home in Aksu in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 20, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Tursunjan Mamat holds a copy of the Quran in the Arabic and Uyghur languages during a government organized visit for foreign journalists to his home in Aksu in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 20, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Abit Qazbay, right, an instructor at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, and government officials walk through the prayer hall during a government organized visit for foreign journalists at the institute's campus in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on April 22, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A man wearing a Kyrgyz hat stands on a plaza near a display with the Chinese flag at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists, in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 22, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Chinese government officials walk across a plaza near a display with the Chinese flag at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists, in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 22, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Uyghurs and other students listen to an instructor during a class at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists, in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 22, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Uyghurs and other students attend a class at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists, in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 22, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Uyghurs and other members of the faithful pray during services at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists on April 19, 2021. Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a remote region facing Central Asia in China's northwest corner. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, which Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is on the decline.
KEN MORITSUGU and DAKE KANG
KASHGAR, China (AP) — Tursunjan Mamat, a practicing Muslim in western China’s Xinjiang region, said he's fasting for Ramadan but his daughters, ages 8 and 10, are not. Religious activity including fasting is not permitted for minors, he explained.

The 32-year-old ethnic Uyghur wasn't complaining, at least not to a group of foreign journalists brought to his home outside the city of Aksu by government officials, who listened in on his responses. It seemed he was giving a matter-of-fact description of how religion is practiced under rules set by China's Communist Party.

“My children know who our holy creator is, but I don’t give them detailed religious knowledge,” he said, speaking through a translator. “After they reach 18, they can receive religious education according to their own will.”

Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a rugged realm of craggy snow-capped mountains and barren deserts bordering Central Asia. Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, a charge Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is sinking.

A decade ago, 4,000 to 5,000 people attended Friday prayers at the Id Kah Mosque in the historic Silk Road city of Kashgar. Now only 800 to 900 do, said the mosque's imam, Mamat Juma. He attributed the drop to a natural shift in values, not government policy, saying the younger generation wants to spend more time working than praying.

The Chinese government organized a five-day visit to Xinjiang in April for about a dozen foreign correspondents, part of an intense propaganda campaign to counter allegations of abuse. Officials repeatedly urged journalists to recount what they saw, not what China calls the lies of critical Western politicians and media.

Beijing says it protects freedom of religion, and citizens can practice their faith so long as they adhere to laws and regulations. In practice, any religious activity must be done in line with restrictions evident at almost every stop in Xinjiang — from a primary school where the headmaster said fasting wasn’t observed because of the “separation of religion and education,” to a cotton yarn factory where workers are banned from praying on site, even in their dormitory rooms.

“Within the factory grounds, it’s prohibited. But they can go home, or they can go to the mosque to pray,” said Li Qiang, the general manager of Aksu Huafu Textiles Co. “Dormitories are for the workers to rest. We want them to rest well so that they can maintain their health.”

By law, Chinese are allowed to follow Islam, Buddhism, Taoism, Roman Catholicism or non-denominational Protestantism. In practice, there are limits. Workers are free to fast, the factory manager said, but they are required to take care of their bodies. If children fast, it's not good for their growth, said the Id Kah mosque's imam.

Researchers at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank, said in a report last year that mosques have been torn down or damaged in what they called the deliberate erasure of Uyghur and Islamic culture. They identified 170 destroyed mosques through satellite imagery, about 30% of a sample they examined.

The Chinese government rejects ASPI research, which also has included reports on Beijing's efforts to influence politics in Australia and other Western democracies, as lies promoted by “anti-China forces.”

The government denies destroying mosques and allegations of mass incarcerations and forced labor that have strained China's relations with Western governments. They say they have spent heavily on upgrading mosques, outfitting them with fans, flush toilets, computers and air conditioners.

Xinjiang's biggest ethnic minority is Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim group who are 10 million of the region's population of 25 million people. They have borne the brunt of a government crackdown that followed a series of riots, bombings, and knifings, although ethnic Kazakhs and others have been swept up as well.

The authorities obstruct independent reporting in the region, though such measures have recently eased somewhat. AP journalists visiting Xinjiang on their own in recent years have been followed by undercover officers, stopped, interrogated and forced to delete photos or videos.

Id Kah Mosque, its pastel yellow facade overlooking a public square, is far from destroyed. Its imam toes the official line, and he spoke thankfully of the government largesse that has renovated the more than 500-year-old institution.

“There is no such thing as mosque demolition,” Juma said, other than some rundown mosques taken down for safety renovations. Kashgar has been largely spared mosque destruction, the Australian institute report said.

Juma added he was unaware of mosques being converted to other uses, although AP journalists saw one turned into a cafe and others padlocked shut during visits in 2018.

The tree-lined paths of the Id Kah Mosque's grounds are tranquil, and it’s easy to miss the three surveillance cameras keeping watch over whoever comes in. The imam’s father and previous leader of the mosque was killed by extremists in 2014 for his pro-government stance.

About 50 people prayed before nightfall on a recent Monday evening, mostly elderly men. A Uyghur imam who fled China in 2012 called such scenes a staged show for visitors.

“They have a routine of making such a scene every time they need it," said Ali Akbar Dumallah in a video interview from Turkey. "People know exactly what to do, how to lie, it’s not something new for them.”

Staged or not, it appears Islam is on the decline. The ban on religious education for minors means that the young aren't gaining the knowledge they should, Dumallah said.

“The next generation will accept the Chinese mindset,” he said. “They'll still be called Uyghurs, but their mindset and values will be gone.”

Officials say those who want to study Islam can do so after the age of 18 at a state-sponsored Islamic studies institute. At a newly-built campus on the outskirts of Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, hundreds train to become imams according to a government-authored curriculum, studying a textbook with sections like “Patriotism is a part of faith” and “be a Muslim who loves the motherland, abide by the national constitution, laws and regulations.”

“Continue the sinicization of Islam in our country," the foreword reads. "Guide Islam to adapt to a socialist society."

Though Islam lives on, the sinicization campaign has palpably reduced the role of religion in daily life.

Near Urumqi's grand bazaar, several dozen elderly men trickled out of a mosque during an unannounced visit by an AP journalist. Prayers continue as usual, the imam said, though attendance has fallen considerably. A jumbo screen showing state media coverage of top Chinese leaders hung above the entrance.

Down the street, the exterior at the Great White Mosque had been shorn of the Muslim profession of faith. On a Wednesday evening at prayer time, the halls were nearly empty, and worshippers had to go through x-rays, metal detectors and face-scanning cameras to enter.

Freedom of religion in China is defined as the freedom to believe — or not believe. It was a mantra repeated by many who spoke to the foreign journalists: It's not just that people have the right to fast or pray, they also have the right not to fast or pray.

“I really worry that the number of believers will decrease, but that shouldn't be a reason to force them to pray here,” Juma said.

His mosque, which flies a Chinese national flag above its entrance, has been refurbished, but fewer and fewer people come.

Associated Press video journalist Sam McNeil in Beijing contributed.

  • A Uyghur Daughter, and Journalist

    Editor’s Note: Below is an expanded version of a piece that appears in the current issue of National Review. Gulchehra Hoja is well named. Her first name refers to the face of a flower: warm, smiling, full of hope. Her last name means “teacher,” or “knowledgeable person.” “Gul,” as she is known to family and friends, is indeed smiling. But there is a lot to despair over. Another linguistic matter: “Uighur” or “Uyghur”? Gul says that she and Uyghurs in general prefer “Uyghur,” and that they wish our media would unite on this small, but somewhat bothersome, matter. One spelling for one people! How about “Xinjiang Province” versus “East Turkestan”? “We all hate that ‘Xinjiang,’” says Gul, with a bite and a laugh. The name “Xinjiang” means “new frontier,” or “new borderland,” in Chinese. It is “the political name of our country right now,” says Gul, but “our East Turkestan has thousands of years of history.” For many years, she had to explain to people in the United States and elsewhere what a Uyghur is. Now, unfortunately, most people know. “We had to pay so high a price for that knowledge,” she says, again with a laugh. The Chinese government has turned East Turkestan into a wretched, shocking surveillance state. They have set up a network of concentration camps, a gulag archipelago. What goes on in those camps? Brainwashing, drugging, forced abortion, forced sterilization, torture, starvation, rape, forced labor, murder. Children are separated from their parents, placed in their own camps. One other detail, chilling and revolting: Outside the camps, Han Chinese men are moved into Uyghur homes, to live with the women and children there — women and children whose husbands and fathers are in the camps (if they are still alive). In short, the Chinese government is trying to break the Uyghur people. The government is trying to break Uyghur culture, Uyghur identity, and often Uyghur bodies. Many are calling it genocide, and that includes the U.S. government. Gulchehra Hoja knows exactly what’s going on in East Turkestan. She has interviewed many escapees, prison guards, and others. She is a Uyghur-American journalist, working for Radio Free Asia. She has won awards for her work: the Magnitsky Human Rights Award, for one; the Courage in Journalism Award, for another. But she has paid a terrible price, and so has her family. Gul was born in 1973, in the capital of her “country,” as she calls it. Ürümqi is the capital of East Turkestan. Her father, Abduqeyum Hoja, was a well-known archeologist and author. His books are about Uyghur history and language. Gul’s mother, Qimangul Zikri, was a pharmacist and professor of pharmacology. They have one other child, a son, Kaisar Qeyum. “He is only a year and a half younger than I am,” says Gul, “but he will forever be a baby brother to me.” Little Gul with her father in the spring of 1974. One of Gul and Kaisar’s grandfathers, Zikri Elpetta, was a well-known composer. With colleagues, he established a Uyghur arts-and-culture center. Gul and Kaisar grew up around musicians, dancers, and poets. In 1992, Gul traveled to Japan, to participate in a student dance festival. She won a gold medal. She, her brother, and their peers grew up in a relatively relaxed time. Mao’s Cultural Revolution ended with that leader’s death in 1976. Gul studied in Uyghur schools, staffed by Uyghur teachers, teaching in the Uyghur language. There were relatively few Han Chinese in the land. But things changed after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Chinese leaders were spooked by this collapse. Suddenly, there were independent Turkic countries, such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Chinese leaders were wary of a Uyghurstan or any other such country. They imposed a stricter rule, and moved many Han Chinese into the region. Gul studied at Xinjiang Normal University, concentrating on the Uyghur language and its literature. Her plan was to become a teacher — but she went into television, creating and hosting children’s programs. These were the first TV children’s programs East Turkestan had ever known. “In a way, I did become a teacher,” Gul notes. She loved her work, and soon was a household name. She worked not only for Xinjiang TV, in Uyghur, but also for CCTV — China Central Television — in Chinese. She appeared in music videos, commercials, movies. She confesses she was a bit of a star. Eventually, however, she was unsettled by what she had to do. She was serving up propaganda. For example, she had to report on Uyghur children who had been taken from their villages to the “mainland.” (Gulchehra Hoja refers to East Turkestan as “our country” and China at large as “the mainland.”) The Uyghur children were being turned into Chinese. They suffered a great deal, she could see. But she had to report that they were happy and appreciative. Fatefully, she took a trip to Europe in 2001. She spent a lot of time staring at a relatively new thing: the Internet. This was not possible back home. Gul learned what Uyghurs in the diaspora were saying and doing. She saw the work of Radio Free Asia, based in Washington, D.C. She felt a wave of shame about what she had been doing — the machine she had been serving. While in Vienna, she offered her services to RFA. She knew, of course, that this would have a big impact, not only on her own life but also on the lives of her family. She felt she could do no other, however. “I couldn’t lie anymore.” She wanted to broadcast the truth. Once she got to America, she placed a call home. She told her father where she was and why. He was silent, taking it in, for ten or fifteen seconds. Then he said, “Oh, my brave daughter.” He and his wife are very proud of what Gul has done. Immediately, they were targeted by the authorities: interrogated, harassed. They were forced to retire from their jobs. Other family members were similarly targeted, and so were Gul’s friends. The evidence of her career — tapes, movies, etc. — was banned. They were trying to make Gul an un-person. In America, she knew no one, and she knew no English. As she put it in a talk last year, “I went from being a somebody to being a nobody.” But she carried on with her work, her calling. She married a Uyghur who had been born in Soviet Kazakhstan. They have three children, two girls and a boy. Of her husband, Gul says, “He’s very supportive and he’s very brave.” Gul’s brother, Kaisar, was once set to marry. But the Chinese authorities put heavy pressure on the family of the bride-to-be. Kaisar has never married. To say that this and other things weigh heavily on Gul would be a gross understatement. Final picture of the family, together. In 2017, China cracked down, with mad ferocity, rounding up Uyghurs en masse. Radio Free Asia was in the forefront of reporting on these events. China accused Gulchehra Hoja of being a terrorist, putting her on the Most Wanted list. Kaisar was arrested and thrown into the camps. Authorities told his parents that it was because of Gul’s reporting. There are 15 Uyghurs, or Uyghur Americans, working at RFA. They are very close, as you can imagine. Eight of them currently have family members in the camps. The Chinese government is trying to silence the journalists. It’s not working. On January 28, 2018, Gul published an interview with a camp survivor, Omurbek Eli. It caused a great stir. On the night of January 31, a full 25 of Gul’s relatives in East Turkestan were rounded up. Her mother, Qimangul, was imprisoned for two months. Her father would have been, but he had had a stroke, and was in a hospital: isolated, as an enemy of the people. He, too, has been labeled a terrorist, this elderly archeologist. In prison, Qimangul saw and suffered many horrors. She managed to tell her daughter about them, in a phone call later. There was no water to drink. The food was foul, noxious, and Qimangul did not want to eat it. But she did, to survive — for the sake of her daughter, she said. Qimangul did not want Gul to blame herself if she died. Qimangul already felt awful about telling Gul about Kaisar — about telling her what the authorities had said: that they were seizing him because of his sister’s reporting. Once out of the camp, mother told daughter something almost funny: “You must be doing a good job, because you have made them very angry.” She also said that she had acquired an appreciation for the smallest things in life, or things that one might take for granted — such as the availability of water to drink. “Everything smelled beautiful, everything looked beautiful. I’m grateful for everything — the sun above, the grass beneath. Life is so valuable, so precious.” As of today, seven of Gul’s relatives are out of the camps. Eighteen are still in, and these include people Gul has never even met: They were born after her defection, 20 years ago. In recent days, Gulchehra Hoja has had an experience that few of us ever will: She watched her mother and brother, on video, giving forced testimony. It was easy to tell they were under duress, says Gul. Neither one looked into the camera. And their body language said a lot. Kaisar was made to denounce his sister. Yet she was overjoyed. She knew he was reading from a script — plus, he was alive! The video proved it. Kaisar had not been out of prison very long, Gul could tell: His hair was just starting to grow back. “I know him, and he loves his hair. He was a very handsome guy.” To see him alive — even in rough shape — meant everything to her. Qimangul’s script had her saying that her life was nice and normal in Xinjiang Province. This was obvious nonsense. And Gul felt her mother’s love for her come through, even in that awful video. A question: Do people in great, vast China know what is going on in Xinjiang Province, or East Turkestan? Do they know what the government is doing to the Uyghur people? Many don’t know, says Gul. And many know things that are wrong. The state media tell them, incessantly, that Uyghurs are Muslim terrorists — like ISIS or al-Qaeda — and that the government is protecting the Chinese people from them. According to Gulchehra Hoja — and every other Uyghur, frankly — the only answer is independence. The hope of living in relative harmony with Han Chinese, under rule from Beijing, is destroyed. Gul does not regret the decision she made in Vienna, in the summer of 2001: the decision to leave China and go to Radio Free Asia. But, again, the weight on her shoulders, and on her conscience, is very, very heavy. “My body is here,” in the Washington area, “but my mind and soul are back home.” She never stops thinking of her relatives and other Uyghurs in the camps, deprived of the basics of life. “Every sip of water I drink, I think about them.” Of her mother, Gul says, “She’s a hero. She’s really a hero. She has high blood pressure, she has heart problems,” but she made it through the camp, and “she still takes care of my father.” Her father, Gul says, is “a great man.” He “bears so much pain, but he still can smile, and he has so much love.” A gardener, he names his flowers after his daughter and two granddaughters. He might tell his wife one morning, “Gul is blooming today!” Through tears, the real Gul — the human Gul — says, “I just want to be a good girl for my parents. Even one meal, I cannot cook for them!” A proper Uyghur Muslim daughter is supposed to care for her parents, especially when they are elderly. This, Gul cannot do — but she is doing a lot. Her work, she says, enables her to hold on to her sanity. The knowledge that she is providing a voice for the voiceless. The fact that she and her colleagues are countering the barrage of lies that the Chinese government tells every day. I ask her whether she has final words for an American audience. “Enjoy your freedom,” she says. “Appreciate what you have, every day.” Also, “remember that we are all connected. We are a big family in this world, on this globe, the only globe we have. Pay attention to those who are suffering” — Uyghurs, Syrians, others. “The world will be better if we hear each other, if we love each other. Be a human. A grateful human. I think tomorrow will be better.”