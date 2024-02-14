When is Ramadan this year? Here's what you need to know about the Islamic holiday

Ramadan Mubarak!

The phrase, meaning “Happy Ramadan,” is frequently used during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, a time when fasting, prayer and reflection are heavily prioritized.

Ramadan, one of the most sacred times of the Muslim religion, is coming up soon, and greeting one who implements the practices into their lives with Ramadan Mubarak or Ramadan Kareem, meaning “Generous Ramadan,” are respectful and traditional ways to do so.

For those who might not know much about the religious holiday, here’s a chance to learn:

When is Ramadan?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Ramadan begins at sundown on Sunday, March 10, and ends at sundown on Tuesday, April 9. The month-long fast concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, meaning “the Festival of Breaking the Fast.”

Why do the dates of Ramadan change every year?

According to National Geographic, Ramadan is the most sacred month of Islamic culture and is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar. Each year, the dates of Ramadan fluctuate, as its start is based on the phases of the moon.

The start is determined by a moon sighting committee in Saudi Arabia, and Ramadan begins the day after the committee spots the new crescent moon. If the moon isn’t visible, lunar calculations are used to predict its location in the sky.

What is Ramadan?

According to the Henry Ford Community College, Ramadan takes place during the month when Muslims believe the Qur’an started to be revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. It’s said the angel Gabriel appeared to him in A.D. 610, giving Muhammad the Islamic holy book. It’s a holy, sacred time focused on worship, prayer, fasting and studying the Qur'an.

Fasting, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is a requirement during the month of Ramadan, with Muslims abstaining from food and water from sunrise to sundown. The fast is believed to help participants focus on what’s most important in one’s life, as well as increase self-discipline, renew one’s faith and seek out forgiveness. It's also encouraged to prioritize compassion, helping to increase awareness of Allah, meaning God in Arabic, and be more conscious of the poor, sick and suffering.

Each evening after sundown, the fast is broken with a prayer and meal called iftar. It’s common to spend time with friends and family after iftar, enjoying one another’s company and eating delicious foods before the next day’s fast, beginning at sunrise.

During Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to spend more time praying at the mosque. Additionally, a sixth prayer, optional, called the Tarawih prayer, is recited in the evening, along with the five daily prayers practiced year-round.

Mosque members worship at the Al-Zahrah Islamic Center on Bishop Lane during afternoon prayer. March 25, 2022

When is Ramadan? Muslim holy month and Eid al-Fitr dates to know for 2024.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr, a two-to-three-day festival at the end of Ramadan, on April 9, is one of two eids celebrated on the Islamic calendar each year. According to the USC Dornsife, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with special morning prayers, as well as delicious foods and gifts for one’s family or those in need. It’s also considered a time of forgiveness, where Muslims are encouraged to forgive and seek forgiveness.

In countries with larger Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is considered a national holiday, closing schools, businesses, etc., and allowing families, neighbors and friends able to partake in the celebrations together.

What are the Five Pillars of Islam?

According to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, the five pillars are the primary obligations a Muslim must fulfill in his or her lifetime.

They include shahadah, the profession of faith; salah, prayer; zakat, almsgiving or social responsibility; sawm, fasting, which is observed during Ramadan, as the Qur’an considers it an act of deep personal worship where Muslims seek a richer perception of God; and lastly, hajj, the pilgrimage to Makkah.

Muslims physically and financially fit enough are encouraged to travel to Makkah, or Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, to fulfill the hajj pilgrimage, walking in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad in the holy city.

According to Islamic Relief UK, Mecca is the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad. Furthermore, the Kaaba, considered one of the most sacred spots on Earth by Muslims, is in the center of the Great Mosque in Mecca. Kaaba, meaning “cube” in Arabic, is a black stone cube important to the Hajj. Furthermore, it’s the qibla, or direction, in which Muslims face for their prayers, taking place five times a day.

Others are reading: How Louisville football linebacker Yasir Abdullah's faith as a Muslim has shaped him

How many Muslims live in Kentucky?

According to the World Population Review, Kentucky only has a Muslim population of around 18,000 people, accounting for 0.4% of the state’s population in 2024.

However, Islam is the world’s second-largest religion, with over 1.9 billion followers, and is the third-largest religion in the U.S. after Christianity and Judaism. As of 2017, a total of 3.45 million Muslims practiced in the U.S.

The states with the largest Muslim populations include New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Texas and Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ramadan 2024: What to know about the Muslim celebration