When is Ramadan this year? What to know about the Muslim holy month, Eid al-Fitr in 2023.

There are two official holidays in the Islamic faith: Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha. The former begins at the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting that is also a time of prayer and chance to be with loved ones.

The exact date of Ramadan changes from year to year because it's set using the lunar calendar which moves forward about 11 days each year. In 2030, it's predicted there will be two Ramadans in a single year.

Here's everything to know about the Muslim holy month in 2023.

When is Ramadan 2023?

In the U.S., Ramadan is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 22 and continue through April 21, ending in the celebratory Eid al-Fitr.

The day changes every year because it is set using the Islamic calendar, which follows the lunar cycle. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a holy month designed for fasting, time with loved ones and prayer, including asking for forgiveness for sins. Muslims believe it was during this month God gave the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad and told him he was in charge of carrying God’s message.

Fasting is one of the pillars of Islam and an important part of Ramadan. Muslims who have reached puberty and who are physically capable, fast from dawn until sunset and abstain from liquids, food, sexual activities (couples are allowed to engage at night once the fast is broken), negative thoughts and bad intentions. They break their fast after an evening prayer with iftār, a meal often celebrated with friends and family.

The holiest night of Ramadan is Laylat al-Qadr, which occurs during the last 10 days of the month. It’s expected to occur on Tuesday, April 18 this year. Laylat al-Qadr is known as the “Night of Power” and is said to be when the Angel Jibril revealed the Qur'an’s first verses to the Prophet Muhammad. Today, it is observed as a night for reflection, prayer and good deeds.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Ramadan ends with Eid al-Fitr, which means “festival of breaking the fast” when translated from Arabic. Eid al-Fitr celebrations vary from country to country, but some include spending time with family and friends, giving gifts, giving to the less fortunate and enjoying feasts and traditional food.

When is Eid al-Fitr?

Because the timing of the holiday is dependent on when the new moon is seen, Eid al-Fitr begins at a different time for different countries. It’s expected to begin sometime between Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 23.

