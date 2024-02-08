When is Ramadan? Muslim holy month and Eid al-Fitr dates to know for 2024.

There are two official holidays in the Islamic faith: Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha. The former begins at the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting that is also a time of prayer anda chance to be with loved ones.

The exact date of Ramadan changes annually because it's set using the lunar calendar, which moves forward about 11 days each year. In 2030, it's predicted there will be two Ramadans in a single year.

Here's your guide to Islamic holy month dates in 2024.

When is Ramadan 2024?

Ramadan is expected to begin on Monday, March 11, and continue through Wednesday, April 10, ending in the celebratory Eid al-Fitr.

The day changes annually because it is set using the Islamic calendar, which follows the lunar cycle. The crescent moon sighting ultimately determines the day. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic, or Hijri, calendar.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a holy month dedicated to fasting, time with loved ones, reflection, charity and prayer. Muslims believe it was during this month God gave the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad and told him he was in charge of carrying God’s message.

Fasting is one of the pillars of Islam and an important part of Ramadan. Muslims who have reached puberty and who are physically capable, fast from dawn until sunset and abstain from liquids, food, sexual activities (couples are allowed to engage at night once the fast is broken), gossip, negative thoughts and bad intentions. They break their fast after an evening prayer with iftār, a meal often celebrated with friends, family and community.

The holiest night of Ramadan is Laylat Al-Qadr, which occurs during the last 10 days of the month. It’s expected to occur on Friday, April 5 this year. Laylat al-Qadr is known as the “Night of Power” and is said to be when the Angel Jibril (Gabriel) revealed the Qur'an’s first verses to the Prophet Muhammad. It is observed as a night for reflection, prayer and good deeds.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Ramadan ends with Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Sweets or Festival of Breaking the Fast. It marks the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting during Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr celebrations vary, but often include spending time with family and friends, gift-giving, charitable giving and festivals with food and activities.

When is Eid al-Fitr?

Because the start of the holiday depends on when the new moon is seen, Eid al-Fitr begins at a different time for different countries. It’s expected to begin around April 9.

Eid al-Adha: History and meaning of the holiday

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Ramadan 2024? Muslim holy month start and end dates to know.