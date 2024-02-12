What and when is Ramadan? What are the Ramadan, Eid-al-Fitr dates in 2024?

Come March 10, most of the people in the United States will lose an hour as daylight saving time begins again.

The next day, over two billion people worldwide will have a more spiritually significant change as Muslims begin fasting in daylight hours for the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the Muslim month of fasting when they spend time praying, contemplating their faith, honoring loved ones and the community, giving to the needy, and asking for forgiveness for sins. Here's what to know.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the most sacred month in Islam. Muslims believe it was during this month Allah gave the Qur’an, Islam's holy book, to the Prophet Muhammad on a night known as "The Night of Power" and revealed to him that he was a prophet and in charge of carrying Allah’s message. It is said that during Ramadan, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of hell closed.

The word "Ramadan" comes from the Arabic word Ramid or Ramida, which means scorching heat or drought, according to islamicfinder.org. In the Persian language, it is Ramazan or Ramzan.

When is Ramadan 2024?

Good question. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic or Hijri lunar calendar. But the lunar calendar relies on actual sightings of the crescent moon, so future dates are always tentative and change every year.

This year Ramadan is expected to begin on Monday, March 11, 2024, and run through Wednesday, April 10, ending in the three-day celebration Eid-al-Fitr, one of the two official holidays in the Islamic faith. The other is Eid al-Adha.

The lunar calendar moves forward about 11 days every year, compared to the Gregorian one. There are expected to be two Ramadans in the year 2030.

What happens during Ramadan?

Families will rise well before sunrise for a high-protein meal known as suhur and as much water as they can drink to prepare for the day, and then a morning prayer. Muslims do not eat or drink again until sundown.

Muslims are expected to carry on as usual throughout the month but should devote more time to prayer, studying the Qur’an, helping the needy, and contemplating their relationships with God.

When the sun sets, Muslims traditionally break their fast with a date and some milk or water, and then after evening prayer have a larger meal called iftār, often a buffet with the whole family or with the community.

Ramadan is often a time of charity. Eligible Muslims are expected to pay zakat, a percentage of the assets they've owned over a lunar year, to go toward maintaining local mosques and easing the suffering of other Muslims in need. It is believed that charitable offerings given during Ramadan count much more toward the purification of the soul than in the rest of the year.

"While some non-Muslims assume Ramadan is a holiday of deprivation and difficulty, it is in fact welcomed warmly by the vast majority of Muslims," wrote Laura El Alam for whyislam.org. "The month becomes a time of community bonding, increased worship, nearness to God, and hope for God’s forgiveness and mercy. Many times an iftar feels like a wholesome party with family, friends, and delicious foods from around the world."

Why do Muslims fast during Ramadan?

Fasting (or sawm) is one of the five pillars or duties of Islam and is considered an act of worship and acknowledgment of Allah as the source of all blessings as well as an act of personal self-restraint. The other pillars are the declaration of faith (shahada), prayer (salah), purification through charity (zagat), and pilgrimage (Hajj).

During Ramadan, all able Muslims past the age of puberty are required to abstain from all food and drink, smoking, and any sexual activity from sunup to sundown. Muslims are also expected to refrain from immoral activities such as swearing, gossiping and backbiting, and to try to reduce negative emotions.

“Oh you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may learn piety and righteousness,” says Surah Al-Baqarah: 2:183.

Fasting is believed to purify the soul, remove distractions and bring Muslims closer to God, help atone for past sins, and remind Muslims of what it's like to be less fortunate to encourage empathy and charity for others. It is a time for deep contemplation of one's relationship with Allah and study of the Qur’an.

Do all Muslims have to fast during Ramadan?

While all Muslims are required to fast during Ramadan, some are exempt:

People who are physically or mentally ill

People with existing medical conditions such as diabetes

People who are traveling

People who are battling

Women who are menstruating, pregnant or breastfeeding

Elderly people who are not capable of safely fasting

Children who have not reached puberty

If you accidentally or intentionally break your fast during the day, or if you missed fasting days due to illness, travel, pregnancy, breastfeeding or other temporary exemptions, you're expected to make it up sometime before the next Ramadan or, if that's not possible, feed a needy person for every fast day missed.

Are businesses closed during Ramadan?

Muslims are expected to go about their days as usual, aside from any additional prayers or services, so businesses and restaurants should still be open. Some may choose to reduce their hours during the day or close, or stay open later.

What and when is Laylat Al-Qadr?

Laylat Al-Qadr, the Night of Power or the Night of Empowering Decree, is the holiest night of Ramadan and is said to be when the Angel Jibril (Gabriel) revealed the Qur'an’s first verses to the Prophet Muhammad. On this night it is believed that good deeds are multiplied thousands of times and all the decisions of the coming year, including who will live and who will die, are decreed. Muslims will often say extra prayers, reflect on their faith, do good deeds, and ask Allah for pardons.

Laylat Al-Qadr is on an odd night in one of the last 10 days of Ramadan, usually expected to be on the 27th night of the month. This year that would be Friday, April 5, 2024.

But since that depends on the official moon sighting, Muslims often choose to give donations every night of the final 10 days just in case.

What and when is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Sweets or Festival of Breaking the Fast, is celebrated to mark the end of the month of fasting. It takes place over the first three days of the next month in the Islamic calendar, Shawwal, and is expected to begin this year around April 9 when the new moon is seen.

Eid al-Fitr is a time of renewal after the month of spiritual cleansing, self-restraint and contemplation and a joyous time to spend with friends and family. After the morning Eid prayers, celebrations can include festivals, social gatherings, dressing in your best clothes, gift-giving, charitable donations and entertainment, according to whyisislam.org.

Should I wish someone a Happy Ramadan?

You can, and Muslims will understand what you mean. But Ramadan is not a holiday. (Eid al-Fitr is, and you definitely can wish someone a happy festival with "Happy Eid!" or "Eid Saeed.")

Instead, try "Ramadan Kareem" (have a generous Ramadan) or "Ramadan Mubarak" (have a blessed Ramadan).

It also is polite during Ramadan to avoid offering Muslim family, friends, and coworkers food and drink and maybe head to a different break room to snarf down your pizza. If you hold parties or dinners, consider scheduling them well after sunset.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ramadan 2024: When the month begins, date of Eid-al-Fitr