Ramaphosa Faces Party Bid to Oust Him Over Reforms, Citizen Says

(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents within the ruling party are plotting to oust him over reforms that they say are failing to benefit the poor, the Citizen reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

A campaign being led by African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule aims to discredit him over economic policies that his opponents argue are supplanting the party’s pro-poor stance, the Johannesburg-based newspaper said.

The anti-Ramaphosa faction wants Deputy President David Mabuza to become president, deputized by either Magashule or Water Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, the newspaper said.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe didn’t answer calls to his mobile seeking comment.

Magashule is an ally of former President Jacob Zuma, whose almost nine-year term was marred by a series of corruption scandals.

To contact the reporter on this story: Paul Richardson in Johannesburg at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net, Vernon Wessels, Alastair Reed

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.