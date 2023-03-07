Ramaphosa Revamps Cabinet as South Africa Faces Power Crisis

S'thembile Cele, Paul Vecchiatto and Amogelang Mbatha
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new deputy and electricity czar and replaced several ministers, injecting new blood into a cabinet that’s failed to get to grips with crippling energy shortages and revive a flagging economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The shakeup comes more than two months after Ramaphosa comfortably won a second term as leader of the governing African National Congress, a victory that gave him more scope to appoint allies to key posts and sideline his opponents. With elections scheduled for next year and opinion polls showing the ANC risks losing the majority it’s held since apartheid ended in 1994, he needs to improve his administration’s response to rolling blackouts and rampant unemployment to bolster his chances of securing another term.

Paul Mashatile, who succeeded David Mabuza as the ANC’s deputy leader in December, takes over from him as deputy president — a widely anticipated change. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was named minister of electricity, a new post in the presidency. Other ministries that changed hands included tourism, transport, communications and cooperative governance.

“The purpose of these changes is to ensure that government is properly capacitated,” Ramaphosa said in a televised statement on Monday. “The people of South Africa want action, they want solutions and they want government to work for them.”

Africa’s most industrialized economy has been subjected to record blackouts since last year because state utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is unable to meet demand for electricity from its old and poorly maintained plants. The central bank estimates the outages will shave 2 percentage points off output growth this year.

Ramokgopa is a civil engineer who was head of infrastructure and investment in the presidency before being appointed to spearhead the government’s response to the energy crisis. He previously served as mayor of the Tshwane municipality, which includes the capital, Pretoria, and as provincial minister of economic development in the Gauteng province.

“The primary task of the new minister will be to significantly reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding as a matter of urgency,” Ramaphosa said, referring to the local term for power cuts. “The minister will be expected to facilitate the coordination of the numerous departments and entities involved in the crisis response, work with the Eskom leadership to turn around the performance of existing power stations and accelerate the procurement of new generation capacity.”

No Change

The president retained Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe in his post, resisting pressure to split his portfolio, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who oversees Eskom. Mantashe has faced criticism for stifling the government’s efforts to transition away from the use of coal, which is used to produce most of the nation’s electricity, and buy more green energy from independent producers.

The cabinet overhaul is the most significant Ramaphosa has undertaken since he took office in early 2018. Unlike former leader Jacob Zuma, who frequently reshuffled his executive, the incumbent has used his presidential prerogative to make changes sparingly, resulting in posts standing vacant for months at a time.

The new cabinet is likely to remain in place until the current government’s mandate expires next year. The size of the executive will then be reduced when the next administration takes office, Ramaphosa said.

The rand traded 0.6% weaker at 18.2467 per dollar by 9:41 p.m. in Johannesburg, little changed from before the announcement and on Tuesday as of 7a.m..

Other cabinet changes:

  • Minister in the presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

  • Minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

  • Minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa

  • Minister of communications and digital technologies: Mondli Gungubele

  • Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs: Thembi Nkadimeng

  • Minister of public service and administration: Noxolo Kiviet

  • Minister of public works and infrastructure: Sihle Zikalala

  • Minister of sports, arts and culture: Zizi Kodwa

  • Minister of tourism: Patricia de Lille

  • Minister of transport: Sindisiwe Chikunga

Ramaphosa has failed to hold underperforming members of his cabinet to account and the appointment of additional ministers in the presidency means a number of functions have been duplicated, said Zukiswa Kota, the program head for South Africa at the Public Service Accountability Monitor.

The changes don’t show that South Africa has a president who has the conviction to undertake “a cabinet reshuffle in which he is able to place ministers who do have the requisite skills, credibility, integrity and who can be trusted to fulfill their obligations and their mandates,” she said.

The appointment Ramokgopa as minister of electricity “is a critical one and we will engage him urgently to see what his thinking is on dealing with the short-term loadshedding crisis and the medium-term energy crisis,” Cas Coovadia, chief executive officer of Business Unity South Africa said in an emailed statement.

--With assistance from Paul Vecchiatto, Renee Bonorchis and Paul Richardson.

(Updates with rand in the eleventh paragraph, comments from Business Unity South Africa in the last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Mideast Aluminum Maker Says Prices to Remain Under Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayThe biggest aluminum producer in the Middle East said prices for the metal would remain under pressure because of the global economic slowdown.Emirates G

  • 3 Ways To Reduce the Fear of Investing in an Uncertain Economy

    According to The Conference Board, the February 2023 Consumer Confidence Index, which provides insight into what spending and saving behaviors may look like in the near future, showed that Americans...

  • Braves to stop selling 2023 A-List season tickets because of high demand

    The Braves announced on Monday that they will stop selling A-List season ticket memberships on March 17 because of the high demand for the 2023 season.

  • 15 Best Small-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will look at the 15 best small-cap stocks that are ready to explode. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Small-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode According To Hedge Funds. BofA’s Small/Mid-Cap Strategist Expects “More Downside Risk To Earnings Forecasts” On February 25 […]

  • American Dream Mall Owes NJ Town $8 Million, Lawsuit Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A New Jersey town sued the American Dream mall and entertainment complex over its refusal to make about $7.5 million in property tax-like payments and $400,000 for sewer service.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strate

  • Australia helicopter pilot didn't hear any call before crash

    A helicopter pilot told investigators he didn’t hear a pilot on the ground announce he was taking off before the fatal collision of their aircraft at an Australian theme park, according to the preliminary report released Tuesday. The investigators said they haven’t ruled out the routine radio call being made by the other pilot, however, and plan to investigate further. The incoming pilot, Michael James, managed to land his damaged craft after the collision and save those on board, but the other helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed into shallow water.

  • Oil edges up on supply concerns, China demand hopes

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies while demand from top crude importer China is recovering. Brent crude futures recorded gains of 24 cents, or 0.28%, to $86.42 per barrel by 0405 GMT after settling 0.4% higher on Monday. Brent prices are on track to rise for the sixth straight session, the longest stretch of gains since May 2022, buoyed by hopes of China's demand recovery and as new refining capacity in Asia and Middle East is being ramped up, processing more crude.

  • Nikola Jovic neared a double-double in return from injury in G League

    Jovic returned from a two-month absence on Monday and nearly recorded a double-double in the G League.

  • South African president to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to the national executive at 7:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Monday, presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday. A cabinet reshuffle has been widely expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) at a party leadership contest in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024. "The president is finalising his reconfiguration of the national executive," Magwenya said at a news briefing, adding that he was taking into account the swearing in of some members of parliament before announcing the reshuffle.

  • A slimmer, fitter DeSantis visits Iowa this week

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible Republican candidate for president in 2024, will travel to Iowa this week and some are commenting on his noticeably trimmer figure.

  • South Africa's Ramaphosa adds electricity minister, allies ahead of 2024 election

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed a new electricity minister in an effort to try to solve the worst power cuts on record in the country, and he added several other allies to his cabinet ahead of a general election next year. Cabinet changes had been widely expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) at a party leadership contest in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024. Ramaphosa's ANC is set to face its toughest electoral test yet in just over 12 months, with the party facing the real prospect that it could lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

  • After Ohio Train Derailment, Norfolk Southern Unveils a New Safety Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. plans to add hundreds of track-side heat detectors in an effort to improve safety following a derailment that spilled toxic chemicals last month in Ohio.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy

  • Dominance of Dollar in Crypto Market Wanes as Drawbacks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- It is becoming a lot harder for crypto companies to access dollars to buy digital assets as the network of payment providers shrink in the US. Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWhile the

  • United passengers tackle man who allegedly tried to open emergency exit door, stabbed flight attendant mid-air

    A passenger onboard a United Airlines flight between LA and Boston allegedly tried to open a door mid-flight and attempted to stab a flight attendant.

  • Prigozhin warns 'entire front will fall to Russia borders, and maybe further'

    The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a new video on March 5 that if his troops retreat from Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, “the entire front will fall to the Russian borders, and maybe further.”

  • Idaho bill would repeal law banning private militias. Here’s how senators voted

    Sen. James Ruchti said one would have to think twice about voicing opposition to a neo-Nazi group if it was parading with weapons.

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo

  • Newt Gingrich Calls On Florida Republican To Back Away From 'Insane' Bill

    The proposed bill targets bloggers who write about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), state Cabinet members and state legislators.

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.

  • 'We will find the killers': Outrage over video showing Ukrainian soldier's apparent execution; military wants to defend Bakhmut: Updates

    The Russian military is responding to heavy armored vehicle losses by deploying 60-year-old battle tanks, the British Defense Ministry said. Updates.