Ramaphosa Says China’s Xi Will Visit South Africa Aug. 22

(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will host Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit later this month.

The two will meet in the capital, Pretoria, on Aug. 22, Ramaphosa said in a brief statement on Monday.

