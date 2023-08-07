Ramaphosa Says China’s Xi Will Visit South Africa Aug. 22
(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will host Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit later this month.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Musk Says He May Need Surgery, Will Get MRI on Back and Neck
Texas Power Prices to Surge 800% on Sunday Amid Searing Heat
Short Seller Hindenburg Nabs Tiny Gains Off $173 Billion Carnage
Ukraine Black Sea Drone Attacks Signal Rapidly Expanding War
Netanyahu Seeks to Change How Judges Are Named, Then Stop Revamp
The two will meet in the capital, Pretoria, on Aug. 22, Ramaphosa said in a brief statement on Monday.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Teen Gamers Swiped $24 Million in Crypto, Then Turned on Each Other
Honoring the Enslaved Man Who Made Jack Daniel’s First Whiskey
With AI Booming, Gary Gensler Wants to Keep Finance Safe for Humans
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.