Ramapo Indian Hills approves school curriculum, interim superintendent search

OAKLAND — A new voting majority of the Ramapo Indian Hills Board of Education approved a curriculum for the upcoming school year at the board's regular meeting Monday and authorized a search for an interim superintendent to succeed the outgoing schools chief.

But not without opposition.

Following the board's two-hour closed executive session, Director of Curriculum Elizabeth McDermond led a one-hour presentation by various department members about curriculum changes for the coming year.

The curriculum

Education & Personnel Chairman Thomas Bogdansky asked if the "1619 Project" or "Critical Race Theory" was being taught, which McDermond denied, adding there was only an emphasis on "diversity and inclusion."

Several parents complained that computer links to curriculum details did not work, and did not allow a full review of materials.

Board member Kim Ansh argued the state mandate for one inclusionary example per class had been met, but that "more and more are added to our curriculum each year," and added that board efforts would be better spent on improving test scores to lower the estimated 25% of students projected not to be "graduation ready" in recently-released data.

"In pre-calculus, there are multiple word problems referencing same-sex relationships or gender ideology, yet there is only one example referencing people with disabilities," Ansh said. "In AP chemistry, three out of four units give examples of female scientists who are part of the LGBTQ community, yet not one example from the disabled community. Residents and parents want their children to be taught how to think, not what to think."

Parent Cynthia Phillips objected to "ideologies in every unit."

"Parents want you to tell true historical history," Phillips said. "Gender ideology is not a science, it's a personal belief. Climate change is not a settled science. The 1619 Project very clearly says the United States of America was founded upon slavery. That is a lie. America was founded on freedom from the tyranny of the British."

Bogdanksy cautioned that failure to approve the curriculum would be costly and inconvenient, coming days before the start of the school year. The motion passed over objections from Ansh by a 5-4 vote in which Bogdansky sided with the board's four minority members Vivian King, Aaron Lorenz, Brian DeLaite and Helen Koulikourdis.

Superintendent search

Ramapo Indian Hills School Superintendent Rui Dionisio was named superintendent of the Fair Lawn School District Aug. 15.

The board also clashed over how to proceed following the Aug. 15 announcement by Superintendent Rui Dionisio that he will be leaving the district to assume charge of the 5,384-student, nine-building Fair Lawn school district by Nov. 12 "unless mutually agreed upon with Dr. Dionisio for an earlier date."

Board President Judith Sullivan attempted to hold a special board meeting last week where the primary action item was a motion to "authorize the solicitation of proposals from professional service firms to perform a superintendent search for the board" with a recommendation to be announced three business days later.

But five members failed to appear at last week's meeting, forcing it to end without a quorum. More options to replace the superintendent were proposed Monday, including:

Advertise internally for an acting superintendent from among Ramapo Indian Hills employees who are certified to assume the role for three months or more;

Advertise externally for an interim superintendent from outside the district qualified to assume charge of the district for an unspecified period of time;

Advertise externally for bids from search companies to find Dionisio's successor, with a recommendation to be made at the board's next meeting on Sept. 11.

But during board discussion, Trustee Aaron Lorenz made motions to table two of the three proposals: one to hire an acting superintendent and a second to immediately seek a search firm for a replacement, favoring an interim superintendent search instead.

"The board is not in any position to be supervising an acting superintendent at this time," Lorenz said. DeLaite added his support, saying he had interviewed five superintendents and "all five gave the exact same solution" to first seek an interim, while a firm is engaged to conduct a more leisurely search for a permanent replacement.

King seconded Lorenz's motions, contending a resolution to hire a superintendent search group should be done "closer to the end of the year."

"It is time for the board to get down to business and do what is in the best interest of the students, teachers administration and the district as a whole," King said.

Sullivan questioned voting on agenda items before they were discussed. But interim Business Administrator Dora Zeno said motions to table did not require discussion, only a vote.

Bogdanksy again joined the minority faction in voting to table the two options.

No set rules

There are no set rules on how a school board replaces outgoing administrators.

Ramapo Indian Hills took 15 months to hire an Illinois search firm in March 2021 to replace former Superintendent Beverly Mackay. She had announced in October 2019 that she planned to retire in August 2020, but interim Superintendent Bruce Watson resigned a month after assuming the post in September 2020 for unknown reasons, and a second interim had to be hired while a search for a permanent replacement was underway.

It took another year to hire Dionisio in August 2021. He joined the district that November and would serve just two years of his almost five-year contract. At the time, former Board President Filomena Laforgia attributed the delay to a combination of staff shifts and COVID-19.

In contrast, Fair Lawn Superintendent Nicholas Norcia announced in April he was leaving the district effective July 23, and Dionisio's appointment to the post was announced Aug. 15.

In Teaneck, Superintendent Christopher Irving announced in April 2022 that he would leave the district that June. Retired Superintendent Barbara Pinsak was hired to return as an interim in May, and as promised the board had hired Texas schools head Andre Spencer by Dec. 15.

Sullivan announced the board's next meetings would be Monday, Sept. 11 and Thursday, Sept. 28.

