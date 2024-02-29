Ramapo Police arrest Hillcrest man in stabbing

HILLCREST — A 24-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a Nanuet resident with a knife, Ramapo police said Thursday.

Carlos Gavilanez of Hillcrest faces charges that included felony first-degree assault and a misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Detective Lt. Charis Franklin said.

Franklin said the investigation determined that a 21-year-old man suffered a severe laceration to his arm during an altercation with Gavilanez on Feb. 17. According to Franklin, Gavilanez and the man have an ongoing dispute.

Ramapo police arrested Gavilanez on Monday.

Gavilanez was arraigned on the charges in Ramapo Justice Court and sent to the Rockland County jail, and is being held on $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

Ramapo police were assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Rockland County REACT team.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland NY man faces felony charges after stabbing