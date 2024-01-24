Ramapo police charge man for burglarizing three Monsey synagogues

MONSEY - A 42-year-old New York City man faces charged in the burglary of three synagogues, Ramapo police said Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Joel Jungries on Tuesday following an investigation into the break-ins of the houses of worship on Monsey Boulevard and Suzanne Drive, Detective Lt. Chris Franklin said.

Police charged Jungries with stealing property from three synagogues on Jan. 6 and then breaking into two on Monsey Boulevard again on Jan. 20, Franklin said.

Jungries faces five felony counts of third-degree burglary and felony third-degree grand larceny. Police also charged him with misdemeanors - two counts each of petty larceny and possession of burglar tools.

Franklin said Jungries is accused of stealing various cash.

He was arraigned in Ramapo Justice Court and released without bail pending prosecution.

Ramapo shuls and other religious institutions have been recent targets of crimes.

In November police arrested Maurice Deutsch, 40, of Brooklyn on felony counts of stealing money from charity boxes at local synagogues and a cemetery. The thefts had been happening over the previous three months in the New Hempstead and Monsey areas, Franklin said at the time.

In August, police said officers arrested a 21-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy on charges of burglarizing synagogues and other religious facilities in Monsey.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ramapo NY police charge man with burglarizing three Monsey synagogues